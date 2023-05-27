Database Monitoring Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.9 percent to reach USD 6 Bn by 2029
Deployment of cloud computing technologies in the industries is expected to boost the Database Monitoring Software Market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 27, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects the Database Monitoring Software Market to grow from USD 3.4 Bn in 2022 to USD 6 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 14.9 percent.
Database Monitoring Software Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of the global Database Monitoring Software Market structure. It includes the list of Database Monitoring Software key players with their financial position and business strategies.
Database Monitoring Software Market Dynamics
Deployment of cloud computing technologies in the industries is expected to boost the Database Monitoring Software Market growth. Governments and private sectors have been investing in the market, which is expected to positively drive the growth of the market. Integration of Internet of Things in industries such as BFSI, IT & Telecom have created vast demand for Database Monitoring Software.
Database Monitoring Software Market Regional Insights
North America, held the largest Database Monitoring Software Market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate the regional market over the forecast period. Huge spending by American government for digitizing public sector operations is expected to boost the regional market growth.
Database Monitoring Software Market Segmentation
By Database Model
Hierarchical databases
Network databases
Object-oriented databases
Relational databases
NoSQL databases
By Deployment Model
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Organization Size
Large Enterprise
SME's
By End User
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Retail
Government
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Others
Database Monitoring Software Market Key Players include:
Quest Software
dbWatch AS
eG Innovations
Heroix Corporation
Nagios Enterprises
Paessler AG
Red Gate Software Ltd
Sematext Group
SolarWinds Worldwide
Virtual Metric
Oracle Corporation
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
