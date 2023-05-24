Multispectral Camera Market: Emerging Technologies and Growth Opportunities(2023-2028)
Multispectral Camera Market by Application (Defense, Commercial), End Use (Man-portable, Payloads), Cooling Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), Spectrum and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 24, 2023 ) This report analyzes the multispectral camera market from 2023 to 2028. It discusses various industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the multispectral camera market along with the factors that drive, restrain, and challenge the market growth globally. The multispectral camera market is estimated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2028. Multispectral cameras are experiencing a surge in utilization worldwide due to their capability to gather detailed and precise data across various wavelengths, enabling enhanced analysis and decision-making in numerous industries and fields.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=142623484
Based on cooling technology, Based on cooling technology, the multispectral camera market has been segmented into cooled and uncooled. The uncooled technology segment is expected to lead the multispectral camera market in 2023. uncooled systems are less expensive to produce than their cooled counterparts, making them more affordable and accessible for a wider range of applications. uncooled systems are widely used in military applications, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ground-based vehicles. The military's continued investment in these systems is driving innovation and growth in the industry.
Based on Application, the multispectral camera market has been segmented into defense and commercial. multispectral cameras are growing in commercial applications due to their ability to provide valuable insights and data for various industries, including agriculture, environmental monitoring, geology, and infrastructure inspection. They can capture images across multiple wavelengths, enabling better analysis and decision-making for businesses and organizations.
Based on Defense Application, The multispectral camera market has been segmented into target and tracking, Imaging Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance target and tracking is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, during the forecast period. Multispectral camera imaging can identify specific materials and compounds based on their unique spectral signatures. This allows military personnel to detect and identify targets, such as vehicles, weapons, and camouflage, that may be difficult to see with traditional imaging techniques.
Based on Commercial Application, the multispectral camera market has been segmented into survey and mapping, remote sensing, environmental monitoring, life science and medical dignostics and other.The survey and mapping segment is projected to develop at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to technological advancements in the military multispectral camera market market.
Based on End Use, the multispectral camera market has been segmented into man-portable and payloads. The payload segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rigorous growth in the segment can be attributed to the need for militarization and modernization of armed forces.
Based on Spectrum , The multispectral camera market has been segmented into visible light, near infrared, Short-wave infrared (SWIR), Mid-wave infrared (MWIR), Long-wave infrared (LWIR). The near infrared segment is projected to larger market share, during the forecast period. Multispectral cameras are growing in near infrared (NIR) applications due to their ability to capture detailed and accurate images of plant health and water content, allowing for more efficient and precise agricultural management and environmental monitoring.
Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the market in 2023. This region includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia pacific. The increasing investments in the military Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and procurement of advanced equipment drive the region in market. multispectral cameras is growing in the Asia Pacific region due to the increasing adoption of precision agriculture practices, rising demand for efficient and accurate environmental monitoring, and growing investments in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and satellite-based imaging technologies.
Key Market Players:
Teledyne FLIR (US), Leonardo DRS (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Hensoldt (Germany), JAI (Denmark), TetraCam Inc. (US), Telops Inc. (Canada), DJI (China), Paras Aerospace (India), Cubert GMBH (Germany), HGH Group (France), are some of the leading companies in the multispectral camera market. These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe & Asia pacific. These companies have products with wider applications, a larger product footprint, significant market share and, broader geographical use cases. They have established a strong market presence, reputable products with a strong business strategies.
News Also Covered: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multispectral-camera-market-worth-2-2-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301829335.html
Related Reports:
Turret System Market by Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), Type (Manned, Unmanned), Component (Turret Drive, Turret Control System, Stabilization Unit), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) – Global Forecast to 2027
Armored Vehicles Market by Platform (Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles), Type (Electric, Conventional), Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked), Systems, Mode of Operation, Point of sale, Region - Forecast to 2027
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=142623484
Based on cooling technology, Based on cooling technology, the multispectral camera market has been segmented into cooled and uncooled. The uncooled technology segment is expected to lead the multispectral camera market in 2023. uncooled systems are less expensive to produce than their cooled counterparts, making them more affordable and accessible for a wider range of applications. uncooled systems are widely used in military applications, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ground-based vehicles. The military's continued investment in these systems is driving innovation and growth in the industry.
Based on Application, the multispectral camera market has been segmented into defense and commercial. multispectral cameras are growing in commercial applications due to their ability to provide valuable insights and data for various industries, including agriculture, environmental monitoring, geology, and infrastructure inspection. They can capture images across multiple wavelengths, enabling better analysis and decision-making for businesses and organizations.
Based on Defense Application, The multispectral camera market has been segmented into target and tracking, Imaging Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance target and tracking is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, during the forecast period. Multispectral camera imaging can identify specific materials and compounds based on their unique spectral signatures. This allows military personnel to detect and identify targets, such as vehicles, weapons, and camouflage, that may be difficult to see with traditional imaging techniques.
Based on Commercial Application, the multispectral camera market has been segmented into survey and mapping, remote sensing, environmental monitoring, life science and medical dignostics and other.The survey and mapping segment is projected to develop at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to technological advancements in the military multispectral camera market market.
Based on End Use, the multispectral camera market has been segmented into man-portable and payloads. The payload segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rigorous growth in the segment can be attributed to the need for militarization and modernization of armed forces.
Based on Spectrum , The multispectral camera market has been segmented into visible light, near infrared, Short-wave infrared (SWIR), Mid-wave infrared (MWIR), Long-wave infrared (LWIR). The near infrared segment is projected to larger market share, during the forecast period. Multispectral cameras are growing in near infrared (NIR) applications due to their ability to capture detailed and accurate images of plant health and water content, allowing for more efficient and precise agricultural management and environmental monitoring.
Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the market in 2023. This region includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia pacific. The increasing investments in the military Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and procurement of advanced equipment drive the region in market. multispectral cameras is growing in the Asia Pacific region due to the increasing adoption of precision agriculture practices, rising demand for efficient and accurate environmental monitoring, and growing investments in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and satellite-based imaging technologies.
Key Market Players:
Teledyne FLIR (US), Leonardo DRS (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Hensoldt (Germany), JAI (Denmark), TetraCam Inc. (US), Telops Inc. (Canada), DJI (China), Paras Aerospace (India), Cubert GMBH (Germany), HGH Group (France), are some of the leading companies in the multispectral camera market. These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe & Asia pacific. These companies have products with wider applications, a larger product footprint, significant market share and, broader geographical use cases. They have established a strong market presence, reputable products with a strong business strategies.
News Also Covered: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multispectral-camera-market-worth-2-2-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301829335.html
Related Reports:
Turret System Market by Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), Type (Manned, Unmanned), Component (Turret Drive, Turret Control System, Stabilization Unit), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) – Global Forecast to 2027
Armored Vehicles Market by Platform (Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles), Type (Electric, Conventional), Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked), Systems, Mode of Operation, Point of sale, Region - Forecast to 2027
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results