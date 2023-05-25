Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent to reach USD 18.88 Bn by 2029
The growing demand for Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market in electric vehicles, thanks to the driving range of electric vehicles is one of the most important.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 25, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness Materials Market” was USD 12.3 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 18.88 Bn by 2029.
Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges.
Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Dynamics
Growing demand for lightweight automotive vehicles, increased overall vehicle weight owing to the usage of NVH materials, and NVH Solutions for Future Mobility Concepts these factors are expected to drive the market.
Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific dominated the Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market in the forecast period. Key market players in the region as car manufacturers put more emphasis on sound management and noise reduction in passenger and commercial vehicles using NVH materials to increase durability.
Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Segmentation
By Application
Absorption
Damping
Insulation
The absorption segment held the largest market share in 2022. The most common way for NVH control is for physical structures to absorb sound energy.
By Material
Rubber
Thermoplastic Polymers
Engineering Resins
Other
By End-Use Industry
Automotive
Aerospace
Consumer Goods
Power Tools
Other
Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market’s Key Competitors include
AltruWood, Inc.
Atlantic Reclaimed Lumber, LLC
Beam & Board, LLC
Carpentier Hardwood Solutions NV
Elemental Republic
Jarmak Corporation
Longleaf Lumber Inc.
Maximize Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
