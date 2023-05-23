Emerging Trends and Opportunities in the Cutting Equipment, Accessories & Consumables Market
Exploring the cutting equipment market: trends, growth factors, and competitive landscape for accessories and consumables in various industries.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 23, 2023 ) The report "Cutting Equipment, Accessories & Consumables Market by Equipment (Manual, Mechanized), Accessories (Gas regulators, Gas filters,), Consumables (Shielding, Oxy-fuel Gases), Technology (Plasma, Oxy-fuel, Laser), End-Use - Global Forecast to 2021", The cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market size is estimated to grow from USD 6.67 Billion in 2016 to USD 8.27 Billion by upcoming years, at a CAGR of 4.40%. Factors such as increase in demand in Asia-Pacific and grow in demand from the end-use industries such as residential, commercial, institutional, infrastructure, industrial, and marine are some of the drivers for the growth of the cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257722973
The cutting equipment market includes various tools and machinery used for cutting materials such as metals, plastics, wood, and more. This market encompasses a wide range of products, including cutting machines, blades, saws, lasers, and other related accessories and consumables.
Historically, the cutting equipment market has experienced steady growth due to increasing industrialization, construction activities, and technological advancements. The demand for cutting equipment is driven by various industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, manufacturing, and healthcare, among others. These industries often require precise cutting processes to shape and fabricate materials.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Cutting Equipment, Accessories & Consumables Market”
342 - Market Data Tables
48 - Figures
295 - Pages
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=257722973
Consumables such as shielding gases and oxy-fuel gases to gain maximum traction during the forecast period
The shielding segment dominated the market in 2015 and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the next five years, as a result of the rising demand for argon gas by the industries to meet the demand. Furthermore, the oxy-fuel segment is projected to be the second fastest-growing industry.
Plasma cutting as a technology to witness the highest growth in the cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market
The report defines and segments the cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market on the basis of technology offered into carbon arc cutting, plasma cutting, oxy-fuel cutting, laser cutting and water jet cutting. The plasma cutting technology is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the growing demand from emerging countries such as China and India, which are ranked first and second respectively, in the cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market. The second fastest growing sector is that of laser cutting.
“Asia-Pacific region to be the largest market for cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables during the forecast period.”
The Asia-Pacific region leads the market due to its large population and its growing demands for better residential, commercial, institutional, and infrastructure spaces. As cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables have a widespread application in all these end-use industries, the Asia-Pacific region, which is witnessing major growth in these sectors as well, has become a large market for the cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market. This is followed by North America, which is the next largest market for cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Cutting Equipment, Accessories & Consumables Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=257722973
The ecosystem of the global cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market comprises of distributors/suppliers such as Colfax Corporation. (U.S.), Lincoln Electric Company. (U.S.), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (U.S), Air Liquide (France), and the Linde group (Germany). Other players in this market include GCE holding AB (Sweden), Fronius international GMBH (Austria), Messer group (Germany), Matheson tri-gas Inc. (US), Bug-O (US), Gentec (Shanghai), and Muller (Germany) which help the manufacturers in the development and growth of cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables and markets.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257722973
The cutting equipment market includes various tools and machinery used for cutting materials such as metals, plastics, wood, and more. This market encompasses a wide range of products, including cutting machines, blades, saws, lasers, and other related accessories and consumables.
Historically, the cutting equipment market has experienced steady growth due to increasing industrialization, construction activities, and technological advancements. The demand for cutting equipment is driven by various industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, manufacturing, and healthcare, among others. These industries often require precise cutting processes to shape and fabricate materials.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Cutting Equipment, Accessories & Consumables Market”
342 - Market Data Tables
48 - Figures
295 - Pages
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=257722973
Consumables such as shielding gases and oxy-fuel gases to gain maximum traction during the forecast period
The shielding segment dominated the market in 2015 and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the next five years, as a result of the rising demand for argon gas by the industries to meet the demand. Furthermore, the oxy-fuel segment is projected to be the second fastest-growing industry.
Plasma cutting as a technology to witness the highest growth in the cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market
The report defines and segments the cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market on the basis of technology offered into carbon arc cutting, plasma cutting, oxy-fuel cutting, laser cutting and water jet cutting. The plasma cutting technology is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the growing demand from emerging countries such as China and India, which are ranked first and second respectively, in the cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market. The second fastest growing sector is that of laser cutting.
“Asia-Pacific region to be the largest market for cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables during the forecast period.”
The Asia-Pacific region leads the market due to its large population and its growing demands for better residential, commercial, institutional, and infrastructure spaces. As cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables have a widespread application in all these end-use industries, the Asia-Pacific region, which is witnessing major growth in these sectors as well, has become a large market for the cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market. This is followed by North America, which is the next largest market for cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Cutting Equipment, Accessories & Consumables Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=257722973
The ecosystem of the global cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market comprises of distributors/suppliers such as Colfax Corporation. (U.S.), Lincoln Electric Company. (U.S.), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (U.S), Air Liquide (France), and the Linde group (Germany). Other players in this market include GCE holding AB (Sweden), Fronius international GMBH (Austria), Messer group (Germany), Matheson tri-gas Inc. (US), Bug-O (US), Gentec (Shanghai), and Muller (Germany) which help the manufacturers in the development and growth of cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables and markets.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
360Quadrants
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
360Quadrants
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results