Endometriosis Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.6 percent to reach USD 3.9 Bn by 2029
The Endometriosis Market is driven by increasing disease burden, rising disease awareness, and robust product pipeline.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 24, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for the “Endometriosis Market” was USD 1.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3.9 Bn by 2029
Endometriosis Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Endometriosis Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past, and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges.
Endometriosis Market Dynamics
Annual global endometriosis awareness programs, including conferences and virtual forums, take place to educate about the disease and dispel myths associated with it, with countries like Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Bangladesh, Finland, France, Hungary, and India actively participating.
Endometriosis Market Regional Insights
North America dominates the global endometriosis market due to major players, technological advancements, increased incidence of the disease, government funding, and a sophisticated reimbursement structure. The United States, with its strong healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rate of endometriosis medicine, is a significant contributor to the regional market's growth.
Endometriosis Market Segmentation
By Treatment Type
Pain Management
Home Therapy
According to the segment analysis of the Endometriosis Market, the pain medication segment accounted for a highest Market Share in 2022. This segment is driven by the need to alleviate the painful symptoms experienced by endometriosis patients, including dysmenorrhea.
By Drug Class
NSAID’s
Oral Contraceptives
Gonadotropin Releasing Hormone
Others
By Route of Administration
Oral
Injectable
Others
By Distribution Channel
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
Others
Endometriosis Market’s Key Competitors include
Bayer AG
Pfizer, Inc.
AbbVie, Inc
AstraZeneca
ObsEva SA
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
