Artificial Intelligence Chip Market to grow at a CAGR of 37.5 percent to reach USD 146.93 Bn by 2029
Furthermore, the growing market for Artificial Intelligence Chip is likely to boost the engagement of enterprises from all phases of the value chain.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 24, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for the “Artificial Intelligence Chip Market” was USD 11.5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 146.93 Bn by 2029
Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Artificial Intelligence Chip Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past, and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges.
Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Dynamics
The conversational AI market has experienced significant growth, with the chatbot sector projected to reach $454.8 million USD by 2027. AI chatbots are transforming various industries, improving customer experiences, generating sales, and saving businesses billions of dollars annually.
Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Regional Insights
North America dominates the global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market due to major players, technological advancements, increased incidence of the disease, government funding, and a sophisticated reimbursement structure.
Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Segmentation
By Chip Type
GPU
ASIC
FPGA
CPU
Other
The Artificial Intelligence chip market is segmented into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU and Others. CPU held a large market share in 2021. The term "CPU" stands for "central processing unit," which refers to the primary processor in the internal electrical circuitry of the system.
By Technology
System on Chip
System in Package
Multi-Chip Module
Other
By Application
Nature Language Processing
Robotic
Computer Vision
Network Security
Other
Artificial Intelligence Chip Market’s Key Competitors include
Alphabet
Apple
Arm
Intel
Nvidia
Advanced Micro Devices
Baidu
Graphcore
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:
AI Orchestration Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 22.54 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 21.7 percent during the forecast period.
Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market- The market size was valued US$ 10.6 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 40% from 2022 to 2029, reaching US$ 156.43 Bn. by 2029.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
