Refurbished Fitness Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.78 percent to reach USD 2.12 Bn by 2029
The increasing prevalence of obesity and weight-related disorders and diseases is one of the major factors driving greater participation in fitness activities among consumers.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 23, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Refurbished Fitness Equipment Market to grow from USD 1.43 Bn in 2022 to USD 2.12 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.78 percent.
Refurbished Fitness Equipment Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of the global Refurbished Fitness Equipment Market structure. It includes the list of key players with their financial position and business strategies. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the market size while the SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Refurbished Fitness Equipment Industry.
Refurbished Fitness Equipment Market Dynamics
The refurbished fitness equipment market is driving growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for cost-effective fitness solutions. Factors such as increasing health consciousness, budget constraints, and sustainable consumption drive the market. The growing popularity of online platforms for purchasing refurbished fitness equipment further contributes to market expansion.
Refurbished Fitness Equipment Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the global Refurbished Fitness Equipment Market in 2022. The refurbished fitness equipment market has rising regional variations in demand. North America holds a major market share due to the high adoption of fitness trends and a large consumer base. Europe is also a prominent market, driven by the growing fitness industry and emphasis on sustainability.
Refurbished Fitness Equipment Market Segmentation
By Type
Cardio Equipment
Weight Training Equipment
Others
By Technology
Residential
Commercial
By End User
Hospitals
Prosthetic Centers
Other End Users
Refurbished Fitness Equipment Market Key Players include:
Johnson Health Tech
Technogym
Life Fitness
Precor
Matrix Fitness
Fitness Superstore
Play It Again Sports
Global Fitness
GymStore.com
UsedGymEquipment.com
Fit4Sale
Grays Fitness
Equip Your Gym
Rebirth Fitness
Pro Gym Supply
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
