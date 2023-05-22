Data Science Platform Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Growth Opportunity to 2026
The Data Science Platform industry is driven by Astonishing growth of big data, however, Rising in adoption of cloud-based solutions, Rising application of the data science platform in various industries and Growing need to extract in-depth insights from
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 22, 2023 ) The global Data Science Platform Market size is projected to grow from USD 95.3 billion in 2021 to 322.9 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.7% during the forecast period, according to report published by MarketsandMarkets. The Data Science Platform industry is driven by Astonishing growth of big data, however, Rising in adoption of cloud-based solutions, Rising application of the data science platform in various industries and Growing need to extract in-depth insights from voluminous data to gain competitive advantage.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=21532997
Based on the Component, platform segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period
The Data Science Platform market has been segmented by two components: platform and services. The deployment of Data Science Platform has witnessed an increase in adoption, as serves a variety of purposes, such as ML modeling and predictive analytics. The growing adoption of Data Science Platform across all major verticals, such as BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, Telecom and IT, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Other Verticals ( travel and hospitality, and education and research).
Based on deployment mode, cloud segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Cloud computing refers to the storage, management, and processing of data via networks of remote servers, which are typically accessed via the Internet. According to Statista, cloud computing would generate more than USD 300 billion in revenue in 2020 as a component of IT services. At the same time, PwC shows the COVID-19 crisis has accelerated the cloud transition even further as per data during the first quarter of 2020, cloud spending increased by 37% to USD 29 billion. The increasing generation of data leads to various challenges for several organizations. These challenges include storage, privacy, and affordability.
Based on services, professional services segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
Customized, knowledge-based services that are offered to clients fall under the professional services category. These services include network deployment and customization, maintenance and support services, consulting services, designing, installation, training, network planning, network analysis, and outsourcing services. Online support, live chat for real-time answers, other real-time support options, and community portals are established so that clients can meet and exchange ideas with people in other organizations.
Based on business function, Finance and Accounting segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Financial services firms and banks, for example, use financial data science: Forward-thinking banks and FinTech’s improve customer service by evaluating transactional and behavioral data using various data science methods. Data science is already being used by some of the worlds largest banks to acquire insights from previous customer purchases, engagements, and accounts that are most relevant to them. Investing items, insurance coverage, bank accounts, and mortgages are now the most common notices they receive. Data science is also providing insights into how well a product sells or to whom it sells, allowing financial services organizations and banks to build consumer products, policies, and investment instruments that will sell well in the future.
Request a Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=21532997
North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
North America is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. In North America, data discovery and Data Science Platform are considered highly effective by most organizations and verticals. On the other hand, Europe is gradually incorporating these advanced solutions within its enterprises. APAC is witnessing a substantial rise in the adoption of Data Science Platform owing to the increasing digitalization and rising demand for centrally managed systems.
Major Data Science Platform vendors include IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), SAS (US), AWS (US), MathWorks (US), Cloudera (US), Teradata (US), TIBCO (US), Alteryx (US), RapidMiner (US), Databricks (US), Snowflake (US), H2O.ai (US), Altair (US), Anaconda (US), SAP (US), Domino Data Lab (US), Dataiku (US), DataRobot (US), Apheris (Germany), Comet (US), Databand (US), dotData (US), Explorium (US), Noogata (US), Tecton (US), Spell (US), Arrikto (US), and Iterative (US). These market players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches, to expand have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2018 to 2022, which helped companies innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are moulded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=21532997
Based on the Component, platform segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period
The Data Science Platform market has been segmented by two components: platform and services. The deployment of Data Science Platform has witnessed an increase in adoption, as serves a variety of purposes, such as ML modeling and predictive analytics. The growing adoption of Data Science Platform across all major verticals, such as BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, Telecom and IT, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Other Verticals ( travel and hospitality, and education and research).
Based on deployment mode, cloud segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Cloud computing refers to the storage, management, and processing of data via networks of remote servers, which are typically accessed via the Internet. According to Statista, cloud computing would generate more than USD 300 billion in revenue in 2020 as a component of IT services. At the same time, PwC shows the COVID-19 crisis has accelerated the cloud transition even further as per data during the first quarter of 2020, cloud spending increased by 37% to USD 29 billion. The increasing generation of data leads to various challenges for several organizations. These challenges include storage, privacy, and affordability.
Based on services, professional services segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
Customized, knowledge-based services that are offered to clients fall under the professional services category. These services include network deployment and customization, maintenance and support services, consulting services, designing, installation, training, network planning, network analysis, and outsourcing services. Online support, live chat for real-time answers, other real-time support options, and community portals are established so that clients can meet and exchange ideas with people in other organizations.
Based on business function, Finance and Accounting segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Financial services firms and banks, for example, use financial data science: Forward-thinking banks and FinTech’s improve customer service by evaluating transactional and behavioral data using various data science methods. Data science is already being used by some of the worlds largest banks to acquire insights from previous customer purchases, engagements, and accounts that are most relevant to them. Investing items, insurance coverage, bank accounts, and mortgages are now the most common notices they receive. Data science is also providing insights into how well a product sells or to whom it sells, allowing financial services organizations and banks to build consumer products, policies, and investment instruments that will sell well in the future.
Request a Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=21532997
North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
North America is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. In North America, data discovery and Data Science Platform are considered highly effective by most organizations and verticals. On the other hand, Europe is gradually incorporating these advanced solutions within its enterprises. APAC is witnessing a substantial rise in the adoption of Data Science Platform owing to the increasing digitalization and rising demand for centrally managed systems.
Major Data Science Platform vendors include IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), SAS (US), AWS (US), MathWorks (US), Cloudera (US), Teradata (US), TIBCO (US), Alteryx (US), RapidMiner (US), Databricks (US), Snowflake (US), H2O.ai (US), Altair (US), Anaconda (US), SAP (US), Domino Data Lab (US), Dataiku (US), DataRobot (US), Apheris (Germany), Comet (US), Databand (US), dotData (US), Explorium (US), Noogata (US), Tecton (US), Spell (US), Arrikto (US), and Iterative (US). These market players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches, to expand have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2018 to 2022, which helped companies innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are moulded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results