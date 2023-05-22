Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market to reach USD 976.84 Mn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 8.2 percent for (2022-2029)
The increasing prevalence of crop diseases because of the nutrient deficiency within them is also boosting the demand for effective Controlled Release Fertilizers Granule demand.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 22, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market” was valued at USD 520 Mn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 976.84 Mn by 2029. The report analysed by Maximize Market Research, on the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape.
Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules market report gives a quantitative and qualitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key players, and predictions. The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules industry. The Bottom approach was used to estimate the market size and swot is used to analyze the industry’s strengths and weaknesses.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/185637
Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Dynamics
The increasing population is feeling the demand for food and is expected to increase the consumption of fertilizer. Modern agriculture techniques such as home gardening, and small greenhouses are driving the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market over the forecast period.
Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Regional Insights
North America accounted for the largest global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules market share in 2022. The high utilization of controlled-release fertilizers from the horticulture sector is expected to drive the market in the region. The increasing demand for these fertilizers by the agriculture industry in the US for cereal and oilseed production is expected to drive market growth.
Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules market Segmentation
By Product Type
Sulfur-coated urea (SCU)
Polymer coated Products
Polymer-sulfur-coated urea (PSCU)
Others
By Application
Agriculture
Non-agriculture
Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Key Players includes:
Allied Nutrients
Koch Industries, Inc.
Knox Fertilizer Company, Inc.
J.R. Simplot Company
Haifa Negev technologies LTD.
ICL Group
ASK Chemicals
Kingenta
Neufarm GmbH
Nutrien Ltd.
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 89.12 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7 percent during the forecast period.
Liquid Fertilizers Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 11.48 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.6 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
