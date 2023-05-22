Prosthetics Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent to reach USD 2.5 Bn by 2029
Growing incidence of severe diabetes, rise in accidental limb injuries, & advancement in the technology in the sector are the key growth drivers for the market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 22, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Prosthetics Market to grow from USD 1.6 Bn in 2022 to USD 2.5 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5 percent.
Prosthetics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of the global Prosthetics Market structure. It includes the list of key players with their financial position and business strategies. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the market size while the SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Industry.
Prosthetics Market Dynamics
The market is driven by increasing demand due to the growing population. Prosthetic technology has progressed so quickly that it can restore people’s extraordinary capabilities. Prosthetics are available in a variety of sizes. Prosthetics allow the wearer to move more freely during the day This skill leads to drive the market growth. In response to the increased requirements for advanced products, many players emphasize adopting novel technologies in their devices.
Prosthetics Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the global Prosthetics market in 2022. The high incidence of limb loss from accidents, diabetes, & bone disorders is a primary market driver in the region. The number is expected to be double by 2050 due to increase cases of diabetes.
Prosthetics Market Segmentation
By Product
Upper Extremity Prosthetics
Lower Extremity Prosthetics
Sockets
Other Products
By Technology
Conventional
Electric Powered
Hybrid Orthopedic Prosthetics
By End User
Hospitals
Prosthetic Centers
Other End Users
Prosthetics Market Key Players include:
• Aesthetic Prosthetics Inc.,
• Össur, Blatchford Limited,
• Integra Life Sciences Holdings,
• Steeper Group, Ottobock SE & Co.
• KGaA (suit X), Stryker Corporation,
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• Aether Biomedical
• Mobius Bionics LLC
• WillowWood Global LLC.
• Uniprox (Bauerfeind)
• Ortho Europe
• Fillauer LLC (Fillauer Companies, Inc.)
• Hanger, Inc. (U.S.)
• Ultra flex Systems Inc.
• Healthcare GmbH
• College Park Industries
• exiii Inc.
• OttoBock Healthcare GmbH,
• Deka Research and Development Corporation
• ProtUnix,
• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,
• Smith & Nephew
• Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet
Maximize Market Research is leading Medical Devices research firm, has also published the following reports:
Bioprosthetics Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 10.49 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.3 percent during the forecast period.
Robotic Prosthetics Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 2.50 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.2 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
