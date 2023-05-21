Yacht Management Software Market to Hit USD 1947 Mn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
Advancements in technology, such as the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics is expected to drive the Yacht Management software market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 21, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Yacht Management Software Market” was USD 750 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1947 Mn by 2029.
Yacht Management Software Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Yacht Management Software Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Yacht Management Software Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
Yacht Management Software Market Dynamics
The growing use of technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in optimizing vessel performance, reducing maintaining costs, and improving safety are expected to drive the Yacht Management Software Market.
Yacht Management Software Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the Yacht Management Software Market by 2029 thanks to the growing popularity of yacht tourism and the increased net worth of consumers.
Yacht Management Software Market Segmentation:
By Location:
Onboard
Onshore
By Application:
Crew Management
Port Management
Harbor Management
Safety Management
Reservation Management
By Component:
Software
Services
By Deployment Mode:
On-premise
Cloud
By Enterprise Size:
Large Enterprise
SMEs
Yacht Management Software Key Players include:
Manage my vessel
Aquator Marine
Latitude 365
IN-YACHT
Chetu Inc.
Seahub
DockMaster
Marina Master
Marine Cloud Ltd
Scribble Software
Harbour Assist
RINA
Fraser
Y.CO Yacht Management
Moran Yacht & Ship
YachtCloud
MY OCEAN
SWM Yachts
VesselMan
