Tissue Expanders Market to Hit USD 1054.18 Mn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
Tissue expanders are commonly used in reconstructive surgery, particularly for breast reconstruction following a mastectomy, but can also be used in other areas of the body.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 21, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Tissue Expanders Market” was USD 710.44 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.79 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1054.18 Mn by 2029.
Tissue Expanders Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Tissue Expanders Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Tissue Expanders Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
Tissue Expanders Market Dynamics
The growing number of cosmetic surgeries and the trend of using them for better looks and to implant breast tissue after breast cancer treatment. These factors are expected to drive the Tissue Expanders Market.
Tissue Expanders Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest share of the Tissue Expanders Market in 2022 due to the presence of advanced healthcare systems with the latest technologies in the medical field.
Tissue Expanders Market Segmentation:
By Application:
Breast Reconstruction
Forehead Skin and Scalp Reconstruction
Face & Neck Reconstruction
Others
By Shape:
Anatomical
Round
Rectangular
Crescent
Others
By End-Use:
Hospitals
Cosmetology Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Tissue Expanders Key Players include:
Allergan, an AbbVie company
Mentor Worldwide LLC, a Johnson & Johnson company
Sientra Inc.
Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH
PMT Corporation
GC Aesthetics
Koken Co. Ltd.
Groupe Sebbin SAS
AirXpanders Inc.
Bioness Inc.
Abbvie Inc
Johnson & Johnson
Establishment Labs
Silimed
Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
