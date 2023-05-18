Artificial Intelligence Market: Rising Demand, Future Scope, Market Status, and Forecasts, 2023-2027
The worldwide artificial intelligence market is expanding significantly as a result of the increasing demand for artificial intelligence technologies across numerous industry verticals.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 18, 2023 ) Artificial Intelligence Technology had quickly acquired acceptance. The worldwide artificial intelligence market is expanding significantly as a result of the increasing demand for artificial intelligence technologies across numerous industry verticals.
Artificial Intelligence Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 407.0 billion by 2027 from USD 86.9 billion in 2022 according to report published by MarketsandMarkets.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=74851580
As per verticals, the healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
The artificial intelligence market is segmented on verticals into BFSI, IT/ITES, Telecommunication, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and eCommerce, Government and Defense, Automotive Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, and other verticals, such as travel and hospitality, and education. As per verticals, the healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare and life sciences, as an industry, is growing at a good pace and is expected to contribute significantly to the globally artificial intelligence market. Applications for artificial intelligence in healthcare include patient data and risk analysis, medical imaging and diagnostics, precision medicine, drug discovery, and much more. Patient data is expanding as a result of the widespread use of electronic medical records, and the risk analysis market is also expanding because to benefits like risk management and predictive analytics provided by AI systems to payers and healthcare providers.
Cloud Segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As per deployment mode, cloud Segment to grow at the highest CAGR for the artificial intelligence market during the forecast period. The artificial intelligence market by deployment mode is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Various advantages, such as lower operational expenses, hassle-free deployment, and more, are provided by the cloud deployment approach. With increasing awareness of the advantages of cloud-based solutions, cloud adoption for Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing tools in AI is anticipated to increase. It gives businesses more operational flexibility and makes real-time analytics implementation easier for businesses.
Request a Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=74851580
As per region, North America to have the highest market size during the forecasted period
As per region, North America to have the highest market size during the forecasted period. The Americas AI digital age that has grown in the retail operation is the foundation of AI in industrial developments. All sectors of retail have seen an improvement in speed, productivity, and reliability, in large part due to cutting-edge data and advanced analytical technology that help businesses make decisions based on data. Businesses are now able to compile and assess individual customer data in order to run promotional campaigns because of cutting-edge AI technology. For this reason, regional retailers are using cutting-edge technology to improve their e-commerce platforms.
Market Players
Some of the major artificial intelligence market vendors are Google Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), IBM Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Oracle (US), Meta (US), Salesforce (US), Cisco (US), Siemens (US), Huawei (China), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute (US), Baidu, Inc. (China), Alibaba Cloud (China), iFLYTEK (China), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US).
Related Reports:
Intelligent Process Automation Market – Global Forecast to 2027
Smart Buildings Market – Global Forecast to 2027
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are moulded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Artificial Intelligence Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 407.0 billion by 2027 from USD 86.9 billion in 2022 according to report published by MarketsandMarkets.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=74851580
As per verticals, the healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
The artificial intelligence market is segmented on verticals into BFSI, IT/ITES, Telecommunication, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and eCommerce, Government and Defense, Automotive Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, and other verticals, such as travel and hospitality, and education. As per verticals, the healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare and life sciences, as an industry, is growing at a good pace and is expected to contribute significantly to the globally artificial intelligence market. Applications for artificial intelligence in healthcare include patient data and risk analysis, medical imaging and diagnostics, precision medicine, drug discovery, and much more. Patient data is expanding as a result of the widespread use of electronic medical records, and the risk analysis market is also expanding because to benefits like risk management and predictive analytics provided by AI systems to payers and healthcare providers.
Cloud Segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As per deployment mode, cloud Segment to grow at the highest CAGR for the artificial intelligence market during the forecast period. The artificial intelligence market by deployment mode is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Various advantages, such as lower operational expenses, hassle-free deployment, and more, are provided by the cloud deployment approach. With increasing awareness of the advantages of cloud-based solutions, cloud adoption for Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing tools in AI is anticipated to increase. It gives businesses more operational flexibility and makes real-time analytics implementation easier for businesses.
Request a Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=74851580
As per region, North America to have the highest market size during the forecasted period
As per region, North America to have the highest market size during the forecasted period. The Americas AI digital age that has grown in the retail operation is the foundation of AI in industrial developments. All sectors of retail have seen an improvement in speed, productivity, and reliability, in large part due to cutting-edge data and advanced analytical technology that help businesses make decisions based on data. Businesses are now able to compile and assess individual customer data in order to run promotional campaigns because of cutting-edge AI technology. For this reason, regional retailers are using cutting-edge technology to improve their e-commerce platforms.
Market Players
Some of the major artificial intelligence market vendors are Google Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), IBM Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Oracle (US), Meta (US), Salesforce (US), Cisco (US), Siemens (US), Huawei (China), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute (US), Baidu, Inc. (China), Alibaba Cloud (China), iFLYTEK (China), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US).
Related Reports:
Intelligent Process Automation Market – Global Forecast to 2027
Smart Buildings Market – Global Forecast to 2027
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are moulded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results