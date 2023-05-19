Graphite Recycling Market is to grow at a CAGR of 9.8 percent during the forecast period
With increasing concerns about environmental sustainability, there is a growing demand for sustainable manufacturing practices in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 19, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Graphite Recycling Market to grow from USD 75.3 Mn in 2022 to USD 144.9 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.8 percent.
Graphite Recycling Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report analyzes and forecast the Graphite Recycling Market size. The report includes strategic profiling of significant market participants in order to accurately depict the competitive environment for the global Graphite Recycling Market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities in the Graphite Recycling industry.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/185612
Graphite Recycling Market Dynamics
Increased concerns for the sustainability of the environment demand for sustainable manufacturing practices has increased and is expected to boost the market growth. Recycled graphite helps to reduce the environmental impact and significantly contributes to the growth of the market.
The lack of infrastructure for graphite recycling is expected to restrain the market growth.
Graphite Recycling Market Regional Insights
North America region is expected to dominate the market by 2029 due to increased demand for graphite electrodes from the aluminum industry for lubrication purposes, which is expected to boost the regional market growth.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/185612
Graphite Recycling Market Segmentation
By Source
Lithium-ion Batteries
Electrodes
Motor Brushes and Crucibles
Others
By Form
Solid Chunks
Powders
By Application
Metal Casting
Batteries
Lubricants
Nuclear Reactors
Others
Graphite Recycling Market Key Competitors include:
GrafTech International
Superior Graphite
SGL Carbon
Carbide Recycling Company
RS Mines
EcoGraf Limited
Ceylon Graphite Corp.
Graphite India Limited
Imerys Graphite & Carbon
Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd.
Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd.
Showa Denko K.K.
GAB Neumann GmbH
SEC Carbon Ltd.
Carbon Activated Corporation
Epsilon Carbon
Triton Minerals Ltd.
Focus Graphite Inc.
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/185612
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Recycled Plastics Market : The total market size is expected to grow at growth rate of 8.9 percent by 2029, reaching USD 53.01 Bn.
Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 120.97 Mn by 2029 at a growth rate of 9.99 percent over the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Graphite Recycling Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report analyzes and forecast the Graphite Recycling Market size. The report includes strategic profiling of significant market participants in order to accurately depict the competitive environment for the global Graphite Recycling Market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities in the Graphite Recycling industry.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/185612
Graphite Recycling Market Dynamics
Increased concerns for the sustainability of the environment demand for sustainable manufacturing practices has increased and is expected to boost the market growth. Recycled graphite helps to reduce the environmental impact and significantly contributes to the growth of the market.
The lack of infrastructure for graphite recycling is expected to restrain the market growth.
Graphite Recycling Market Regional Insights
North America region is expected to dominate the market by 2029 due to increased demand for graphite electrodes from the aluminum industry for lubrication purposes, which is expected to boost the regional market growth.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/185612
Graphite Recycling Market Segmentation
By Source
Lithium-ion Batteries
Electrodes
Motor Brushes and Crucibles
Others
By Form
Solid Chunks
Powders
By Application
Metal Casting
Batteries
Lubricants
Nuclear Reactors
Others
Graphite Recycling Market Key Competitors include:
GrafTech International
Superior Graphite
SGL Carbon
Carbide Recycling Company
RS Mines
EcoGraf Limited
Ceylon Graphite Corp.
Graphite India Limited
Imerys Graphite & Carbon
Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd.
Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd.
Showa Denko K.K.
GAB Neumann GmbH
SEC Carbon Ltd.
Carbon Activated Corporation
Epsilon Carbon
Triton Minerals Ltd.
Focus Graphite Inc.
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/185612
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Recycled Plastics Market : The total market size is expected to grow at growth rate of 8.9 percent by 2029, reaching USD 53.01 Bn.
Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 120.97 Mn by 2029 at a growth rate of 9.99 percent over the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results