Medium-chain Triglycerides Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.40 percent to reach USD 1210.34 Bn by 2029
The trend of health consciousness is gaining momentum globally, with many countries witnessing a shift towards healthier lifestyles and diets.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 19, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for the “Medium-chain Triglycerides Market” was USD 794.82 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.40 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1210.34 Bn by 2029
Medium-chain Triglycerides Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Medium-chain Triglycerides Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past, and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Medium-chain Triglycerides Market size.
Medium-chain Triglycerides Market Dynamics
A comprehensive analysis of the Medium-chain Triglycerides Market, outlining global and regional market dynamics. Increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of MCTs, such as improved cognitive function, is a significant factor driving the market growth for this ingredient.
Medium-chain Triglycerides Market Regional Insights
North America dominates the global medium-chain triglycerides market with a market share of 36.5%, fuelled by the United States' contribution and driven by factors like the rising prevalence of obesity and related health issues, the adoption of healthy lifestyles, and the popularity of the ketogenic diet and sports nutrition industry.
Medium-chain Triglycerides Market Segmentation
By Product
Palm
Coconut
Other Sources (milk and vegetable fats)
By Type
Dry
Liquid
By Application
Caproic Acid
Caprylic Acid
Lauric Acid
Capric Acid
By End-User
Nutritional Supplements
Personal Care Products
Pharmaceutical Products
Sports Drinks
Infant Formula
Other Applications (Flavorings Fragrances, & Industrial)
Medium-chain Triglycerides Market’s Key Competitors include
KLK Oleo
Nutricia
Connoils
Now foods
Barleans
Jarrow formula’s
Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH
