Sustainable Packaging Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 percent during the forecast period
Given their affordability, sustainability, and ease of recycling, paper and paperboard packaging are predicted to help the market grow.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 23, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Sustainable Packaging Market to grow from USD 281.42 Bn in 2022 to USD 406.66 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.4 percent.
Sustainable Packaging Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report analyzes and forecast the Sustainable Packaging Market size. The report includes strategic profiling of significant market participants in order to accurately depict the competitive environment for the global Sustainable Packaging Market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities in Sustainable Packaging industry.
Sustainable Packaging Market Dynamics
Paper and paperboard packaging are sustainable and cost-effective and can be recycled any time, which is expected to boost the market growth. Low cost, high-quality graphics printability, and lightweight and biodegradable features is contributing for the growth of market. Limited availability of the material for sustainable packaging is expected to restrain the market growth.
Sustainable Packaging Market Regional Insights
European region is expected to dominate the market by 2029 due to increased demand for environment-friendly packaging solutions by consumers, which is expected to boost the regional market growth. Increasing awareness for the need of sustainable packaging solutions is expected to boost North America regional market growth.
Sustainable Packaging Market Segmentation
By Material Type
Paper and Paperboard
Plastics
o Biodegradable
o Bio-based
Aluminum
Others
By Packaging Type
Rigid Packaging
Flexible Packaging
By End user
Pharmaceutical and Healthcare
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Food and Beverage
Other End Users
Sustainable Packaging Market Key Competitors include:
Sonoco Products Company
Amcor pie
Gerresheimer AG
Smurfit Kappa
Ball Corporation
BASF SE
Ardagh Group S.A.
Crown Holding,Inc.
WestRock Company
DS Smith
Mondi
International Paper
Berry Global
Printpack
Sealed Air
Stora Enso Oyj
Georgia-Pacific
Huhtamaki
Genpak,LLC
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
