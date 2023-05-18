5G Modems Market to reach USD 12.33 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 33.12 percent and forecast (2022-2029)
The adoption of 5G technology is increasing rapidly, driven by the need for faster and more reliable connectivity.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 18, 2023 ) The total global market for the “5G Modems Market” was valued at USD 1.25 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.12 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 12.33 Bn by 2029. The report analysed by Maximize Market Research, on the 5G Modems Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape.
5G Modems Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a strategic analysis of the 5G Modems Market analysis from top key players including market share, size, major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report covers an analysis of major players and their market segments, current business strategy, geographical expansion, cost & manufacturing, and pricing structures.
5G Modems Market Dynamics
The ioT market is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the coming years, with more devices and sensors being connected to the internet. 5G technology offers the potential for faster, more reliable government support some governments are providing support for the development of 5G technology, including funding research and development and creating frameworks to encourage investment in 5G infrastructure. This support helps to drive the growth of the 5G modem market.
5G Modems Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is expected major share of the global 5G modem market during the forecast period due to growing IoT/m2m connection coupled with ranging network coverage, indicating potential growth of the 5G modem market in the region. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for 5G modems from 2022-2029.
5G Modems Market Segmentation
By Modem Type
Internal/Integrated
External
By Mode
Single-Mode
Multimode
By Application
Mobile and Tablets
Wearable
Automotive
Virtual Reality
Others
5G Modems Market Key Players includes:
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
MediaTek Inc.
Intel Corporation
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Nokia Corporation
Ericsson AB
ZTE Corporation
Fujitsu Limited
NEC Corporation
Spreadtrum Communications
Infineon Technologies
Qorvo, Inc.
Maximize Market Research, a leading Automotive and Transportation research firm has
also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
