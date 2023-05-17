Growing Up Greek in Chicago – The Ups and Down of an Ethnic Identity
Straddling two cultures can be tough—but it can also be a blessing!
Denver, CO and Chicago, IL – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of a new memoir by American author Alexander Rassogianis, the child of Greek immigrants. Growing Up Greek in Chicago – The Ups and Down of an Ethnic Identity is a beautifully crafted, nostalgic snapshot of the author's childhood, filled with humor and insight.
Alexander Rassogianis celebrates his Greek ethnicity, his extended Greek family, and the joy of having two cultures from which to draw enrichment in his new memoir—a collection of poignant vignettes from Alexander’s childhood that will entertain and amuse. From creating a new nickname, Al, in elementary school (what could be more American than that?), ditching Greek school to play Ping-Pong at Columbus Park, and finding his mother’s Greek pastry after she spent hours trying to hide it, Alexander eloquently shares what it was like to grow up Greek in Chicago.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/GrowingUpGreekInChicago.
At 148 pages, Growing Up Greek in Chicago is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the memoir category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5972-1 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 paperback Retail: $11.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6073-4 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 hardback Retail: $30.95
eBook: $5.00 iPad: $9.99
Genre: BIOGRAPHY & AUTOBIOGRAPHY / Personal Memoirs
About the Author: Alexander Rassogianis earned a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Elmhurst College and a master’s degree in history from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He taught history in Chicago and served as a compliance officer for the US government. Alexander is also the author of Return to Glenlord: Memories of Michigan Summers; The Entrepreneurial Spirit of the Greek Immigrant in Chicago, Illinois: 1900-1930; Rainbow Over Portland; Short Stories of Life, Love and Remembrance; and Clouds Over the Aegean. He is currently writing an additional book of short stories, Pathways.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
