First Bullet: The CIA is hot on the trail of a triple threat in Andrew Ceroni’s latest white-knuckle thriller.
By Andrew Ceroni
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 17, 2023 ) Denver, CO – Andrew Ceroni is an award-winning author with multiple First Place EVVY Awards from the Colorado Independent Book Awards Gala. He is also a three-time winner of the Outskirts Press Best Book of the Year, and his newest espionage thriller, First Bullet, has just been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
In First Bullet, CIA Agent Dave McClure and his Special Ops teams face deadly action at a Chinese base hidden in the mist-covered Blue Mountains of Jamaica as well as a German terrorist team’s attack on a strategic missile base near the western forests of Wyoming. But that’s not all… Now, through operations in Berlin, Garmisch, and the German Alps, intelligence sources warn the CIA of a plot by cabinet members in Germany to arrest the chancellor, overthrow the government, and invade Poland and the Czech Republic. The CIA will have to act quickly and forcibly to avoid the outbreak of World War III!
Andrew Ceroni draws from his own vast experience as a Special Agent in global counterespionage and antiterrorism operations to craft a riveting, realistic, action-packed plot.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/FirstBullet.
At 320 pages, First Bullet is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6180-9 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $18.95 eBook: $5.00 iPad: $9.99
Genre: FICTION / Thrillers / Suspense
About the Author: Andrew Ceroni served a distinguished career as a Senior Supervisory Special Agent in the conduct of global counterespionage and antiterrorism operations. He received his BS degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy, CO and his MA from Case Western Reserve University, OH, and studied the German and French languages at the University of Maryland, MD. He is a member of the Authors Guild.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
