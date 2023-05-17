Silicone Coating Innovations: Advancements Shaping the Industry
The silicone coating market is witnessing significant growth due to its versatile applications across various industries.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 17, 2023 ) Silicone coatings have been widely used across various industries due to their unique properties and versatility. They offer excellent resistance to temperature extremes, UV radiation, chemicals, and weathering, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. The Report "Silicone Coating Market by Type (Additives, Polymers, 100% Silicone, Water Repellents Silicone, and Others), Technology, & by Application (Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Marine, Industrial, Paper & Film Release, and Others) - Global Forecast to 2021", size is estimated to reach USD 6.60 Billion by upcoming years, registering a CAGR of 6.90%.
The market is driven by the rising demand of silicone coating in the growing construction and consumer goods industries. Rising awareness of high-quality silicone products and demand from Asia-Pacific which is experiencing substantial growth fuelled by their increasing population also drive the market.
Here are some key factors that drive the demand for silicone coatings:
Construction and Architecture: Silicone coatings are used in the construction industry for waterproofing and protecting various surfaces such as roofs, walls, and facades. The growing emphasis on energy-efficient buildings and the need for durable and long-lasting coatings contribute to the demand.
Automotive and Transportation: Silicone coatings find applications in the automotive sector for protecting exterior surfaces, enhancing appearance, and providing resistance against scratches, abrasion, and corrosion. As the automotive industry continues to grow, the demand for silicone coatings is expected to rise.
Industrial Maintenance: Silicone coatings are used for corrosion protection, anti-graffiti coatings, and general surface protection in industrial settings. The need for preserving equipment, machinery, and infrastructure from harsh operating conditions drives the demand for these coatings.
Electronics and Electrical Industry: Silicone coatings are used for encapsulating electronic components, providing insulation, and protecting circuit boards from moisture, dust, and other contaminants. With the increasing demand for electronics and advancements in technology, the demand for silicone coatings in this sector is expected to grow.
Medical and Healthcare: Silicone coatings are utilized in medical devices, implants, and equipment due to their biocompatibility and sterilization resistance. The expanding healthcare industry and the development of new medical technologies contribute to the demand for silicone coatings.
Energy Sector: Silicone coatings find applications in solar panels, wind turbines, and other renewable energy systems for protecting surfaces and enhancing their efficiency. As the demand for renewable energy sources continues to grow, so does the demand for silicone coatings in this sector.
Consumer goods is the largest application for silicone coating
Silicone coating are used in various applications such as construction, automotives & transportation, consumer goods, marine, paper & film release, and others. In 2015, the consumer goods application accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value. It is driven by the demand for electronics products from the growing population, especially in China, U.S., and India. The construction application is the second-largest application of silicone coating due to growing awareness about its uses in construction areas such as tiles, concrete, mortar, wood & wood panel, and perlite.
Silicone water repellent is the fastest-growing composition type for silicone coating
Silicone water repellents are the fastest-growing composition type of silicone coatings globally. This is due to its effective hydrophobic properties with excellent weather resistance properties. The key driver for the growth is the increasing usage in of silicone water repellents in construction application and growing manufacturing & construction sector in Asia-Pacific.
Rising demand in Asia-Pacific is the major driver of the silicone coating market
In 2015, North America accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume and value. However, the high demand in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the major driver of the global silicone coating market. This is due to the increasing demand for quality coating products, rising population in the region, and growing innovation and developments in end-use industries, making it a strong industry hub.
The players profiled in the silicone coatings market report include Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Momentive Performance Material Inc., (U.S.), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co ., Ltd. (Japan), KCC Silicone (South-Korea), and other regional players.
