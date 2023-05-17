Emerging Opportunities in the Aircraft Transparencies Market: Growth Projections and Market Analysis for 2028 - Comprehensive Study by MarketsandMarkets™
Aircraft Transparencies Market Application, by Aircraft Type (Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation, Business), End-Use (Oem, and Aftermarket), Material (Glass, Acrylic, and Polycarbonate), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 17, 2023 ) The Aircraft Transparencies Market is projected to grow from USD 1.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.3 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The growth of the aviation industry, particularly the commercial and military sectors, is a significant driver of the aircraft transparencies market. The increasing number of new aircraft orders and deliveries worldwide is expected to drive the demand for aircraft transparencies.
Based on material, the aircraft transparencies market is segmented into glass, acrylic, and polycarbonate. The polycarbonate segment is estimated to account for a share of 38% of the aircraft transparencies market in 2023. The lightweight nature, impact resistance, optical clarity, design flexibility, UV resistance, and cost-effectiveness of polycarbonate factors contribute to the growing adoption of polycarbonate in the aircraft transparencies market.
Based on application, the aircraft transparencies market is segmented into windshields, windows, canopies, chin bubbles, landing lights & wingtip lenses, cabin interiors, and skylights. The windows segment is estimated to account for a share of 64.8% of the aircraft transparencies market in 2023. Airlines are placing greater emphasis on enhancing passenger experience and comfort. Windows play a vital role in providing natural light, views, and a sense of openness within the cabin. Aircraft manufacturers and airlines are focusing on designing larger windows or incorporating additional windows to improve the passenger experience, making it a key driver for the windows segment.
Based on Region, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the aircraft transparencies market in 2023, with the US being the largest market in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a major driver of the aircraft transparencies market due to several factors. One of the key drivers is the growth in air traffic in the region, as more people travel for business and leisure. This has led to an increase in demand for new aircraft, which in turn has boosted demand for aircraft transparencies.
Top aircraft transparencies companies:
Major players operating in the aircraft transparencies market include PPG Industries, Inc. (US), GKN Aerospace (UK), Saint-Gobain (France), General Electric Company (US), and Gentex Corporation (US). These companies employ strategy that focuses on innovation, quality, and customer relationships. They invest heavily in research and development to introduce advanced technologies and materials that enhance transparency performance and durability. These companies also prioritize stringent quality control measures to meet industry standards and ensure reliable products. Building strong relationships with aircraft manufacturers and suppliers is another crucial aspect of their strategy, allowing them to collaborate closely, provide customized solutions, and stay ahead of market trends. Additionally, these players emphasize sustainability, aiming to develop eco-friendly and lightweight transparencies that contribute to fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact.
Aerospace Bearings Market by Type (Ball Bearing, Roller Bearing, Plain Bearing), Material (Metal, Metal Polymer & Engineered Plastic, Fiber Reinforced Plastic, Ceramic), Application, Platform, Sales Channel, Region 2026
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
