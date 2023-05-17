Data Analytics Outsourcing Market to Hit USD 76.99 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
Increasing adoption of big data and the demand for analytics are expected to propel the growth of the descriptive analytics segment over the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 17, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Data Analytics Outsourcing Market” was USD 7.77 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.20 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 76.99 Bn by 2029.
Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Data Analytics Outsourcing Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Data Analytics Outsourcing Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Dynamics
The growing digitization of everything resulted in the explosion of vast amounts of digital data. The Data Analytics Outsourcing Market is also supported by the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT).
Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Data Analytics Outsourcing Market during the forecast period, since the exponential growth in the IT industry in developing economies such as India and China.
Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Descriptive
Predictive
Prescriptive
By Application:
Sales Analytics
Marketing Analytics
Finance & Risk Analytics
Supply Chain Analytics
Others
By End-User:
BFSI
Telecom
Retail
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Manufacturing
Others
Data Analytics Outsourcing Joint Key Players include:
Trianz
Accenture
ZS Associates Inc.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Genpact Ltd.
Fractal Analytics Inc.
Opera Solutions
Associates, Inc.
International Business Machine Corporation.
Wipro Ltd.
Mu Sigma, Inc. Capgemini
Fractal Analytics Ltd
IBM Corporation
Infosys Limited
WNS (Holdings) Ltd.
ThreatMetrix,
RSA Security LLC
Sap SE
Electrifai LLC
Capgemini
Maximize Market Research, a leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm has also published the following reports:
Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 82.3 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 20.5 percent during the forecast period.
Sensor Data Analytics Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 34.66 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.84 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
