Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market to Hit USD 4.52 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
The automotive constant velocity joint helps in transmitting torque to the fronts without higher frictions at a persistent speed.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 17, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market” was USD 3.01 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 4.52 Bn by 2029.
Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Dynamics
The continuous developments in the automobile industry are seeking lightweight constant velocity joints to lower aerodynamic drag, driveline and transmission losses, tire rolling resistance, and electrical parasitic and vehicle weight.
Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market during the forecast period due to environmental requirements and China has become the hub for the automotive industry.
Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Segmentation:
By Joint Type:
Rzeppa joints
Tripod Joints
Fixed and Plunge joint Other
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger car
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
By End-User:
ICE
Electric and Hybrid
Other
Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Key Players include:
SDS
Neapco
Guansheng
Seohan Group
Heri Automotive
American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (AAM)
Dana Incorporated
GKN plc
GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd. (GSP Group)
Hyundai WIA Corporation
IFA ROTORION - Holding GmbH
JTEKT Corporation
Nexteer Automotive Group Limited
NTN Corporation
Shandong Kaifurui Auto Parts Co., Ltd. (Shandong Huifeng Group)
SKF AB
Wanxiang Group Corporation
Wonh Industries Co, Ltd.
Xiangyang Automobile Bearing Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd.
Maximize Market Research, a leading Automotive and Transportation research firm has also published the following reports:
Automotive Carbon Wheels Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 1559 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.9 percent during the forecast period.
Torque Vectoring Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 30.12 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 16.88 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
