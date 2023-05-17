Solar Shingles Market to Hit USD 499.18 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 17, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Solar Shingles Market” was USD 344.02 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.46 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 499.18 Bn by 2029.
Solar Shingles Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Solar Shingles Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Solar Shingles Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
Solar Shingles Market Dynamics
As the demand for clean energy continues to grow, many people are looking for alternative ways to power their homes and businesses. Solar shingles are a type of roofing material that contains photovoltaic cells, which can convert sunlight into electricity.
Solar Shingles Market Regional Insights
The North American market for solar shingles is expected to experience significant growth because of its demand for sustainable energy sources in the United States and Canada. The U.S. is expected to be the largest market for solar shingles by factors like increasing awareness about the benefits of renewable energy sources and the availability of government incentives.
Solar Shingles Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Silicon Solar Shingles
Copper - Indium - Gallium - Selenide (CIGS) Solar Shingles
By Roofing Type:
New Roofing
Reroofing
By End-User:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Solar Shingles Market Key Players include:
Solar Lighting International, Inc. (U.S.)
Azuri Technologies Ltd (Kenya)
Dyesol Ltd. (Australia)
Solarwatt (Germany)
Hanergy Holding Group Limited (China)
Ertex Solartechnik GmbH (Germany
Canadian Solar (Canada)
Sunflare (U.S.)
DOW (U.S.)
Tesla, (U.S.)
PVEL LLC (U.S.)
Ergosun (U.S.)
RGS Energy (U.S.)
FlexSol Solutions B.V. (Netherlands)
SunTegra Solar (U.S.)
SunMaster Solar Lighting Co.,Ltd. (China)
SolarOne Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)
Best Solar Street Lights USA (U.S.)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
