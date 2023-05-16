Foreign Exchange Services Market to Hit USD 15.78 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
The growing demand for foreign exchange services from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 16, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Foreign Exchange Services Market” was USD 8.4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 15.78 Bn by 2029.
Foreign Exchange Services Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Foreign Exchange Services Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Foreign Exchange Services Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
Foreign Exchange Services Market Dynamics
Increasing use of technology to facilitate transactions in the Foreign Exchange Services Market. Many foreign exchange service providers are adopting new technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and mobile applications to enhance the efficiency and security of foreign exchange transactions.
Foreign Exchange Services Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to dominate the Foreign Exchange Service Market during the forecast period. The North American Foreign Exchange Services Market is one of the largest and most active foreign exchange markets in the world.
Foreign Exchange Services Market Segmentation:
By Service:
Currency Exchange
Remittance Service
Foreign Currency Accounts
Other
By Providers:
Banks
Money Transfer Operators
Other
By Application:
Businesses
Individuals
Foreign Exchange Services Market Key Players include:
Western Union
TransferWise
PayPal
MoneyGram
OFX
Travelex
UAE Exchange
Muthoot Foreign Exchange
Japan Post Bank
XE
WorldFirst
Currencies Direct
TorFX
HiFX
Ria Money Transfer
Continental Exchange Solutions Inc.
Kantox
CurrencyFair
Revolut
Airwallex
Maximize Market Research, a leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
