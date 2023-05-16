Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent during the forecast period
The increasing burden of vertebral compression fractures, rising geriatric population, and advancements in technology are the key factors driving the growth of the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 16, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market to grow from USD 0.75 Bn in 2022 to USD 1.3 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.6 percent.
Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The objective of the study analyze and forecast the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market size. The report includes strategic profiling of significant market participants in order to accurately depict the competitive environment for the global Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty industry.
Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Dynamics
The increasing burden of vertebral compression fractures and advancements in technology is expected to boost the market growth. Increasing Incidence of Spinal Disorders significantly contribute for the growth of the market. In the field of surgery the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.
Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Regional Insights
North American region is expected to drive the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market over the forecast period. Factors such as superior healthcare infrastructure, increasing government funding, greater awareness among healthcare industry stakeholders is expected to boost the market growth.
Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Segmentation
By Product Type
kyphoplasty Devices
Vertebroplasty Devices
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Key Competitors include:
Medtronic
Alphatec Spine, Inc
Stryker
Merit Medical Systems
Globus Medical
IZI Medical Products
ZAVATION
RONTIS
G21 S.r.l.
SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH
BPB MEDICA
Laurane Medical LLC
Teknimed
Benvenue Medical
Spine Wave, Inc.
MEDAID Inc.
Cardinal Health
Joimax GmbH
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Vertebroplasty Bone Cement Market : The market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent during the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 5.15 Bn by 2029.
Interventional Radiology Market : The market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.45 percent over the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 38.74 Bn by 2029.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Vertebroplasty Bone Cement Market : The market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent during the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 5.15 Bn by 2029.
Interventional Radiology Market : The market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.45 percent over the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 38.74 Bn by 2029.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
