Hard Kombucha Market to grow at a CAGR of 23.76 percent to reach USD 181.88 Bn by 2029
The rising adoption of moderate alcohol content beverages among consumers, especially millennials and the younger generation, is one of the factors driving the demand for hard kombucha market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 15, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Hard Kombucha Market” was USD 40.90 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.76 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 181.88 Mn by 2029.
Hard Kombucha Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Hard Kombucha Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past, and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Hard Kombucha Market size.
Hard Kombucha Market Dynamics
The demand for hard kombucha is predicted to rise due to the changing consumer preference toward health-oriented fermented beverages. This trend is being driven by a growing awareness of the potential health advantages of fermented drinks, such as kombucha, which can enhance digestion and boost immune system function.
Hard Kombucha Market Regional Insights
North America was the primary market for alcoholic beverages, and it also held the largest share of the global hard kombucha market revenue. The demand for alcoholic beverages in North America is being fueled by a diverse range of age groups, including baby boomers, millennials, and Gen Z. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the hard kombucha market between 2022 and 2030.
Hard Kombucha Market Segmentation
By ABV Content
Up to 5.0% ABV
6.0 to 10.0% ABV
By Distribution Channel
On-trade
Off-trade
Hard Kombucha Market’s Key Competitors include
GT's Living Foods
Flying Embers
Kombrewcha
Unity Vibration
JuneShine
Boochcraft
KYLA Kombucha
Brew Dr. Kombucha
Humm Kombucha
Wild Tonic
Clearly Kombucha
Maximize Market Research is leading Food and Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Alcohol-Based Cream Bases Product Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 9.39 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.24 percent during the forecast period.
Beer Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 1229.77 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.3 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Food and Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Alcohol-Based Cream Bases Product Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 9.39 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.24 percent during the forecast period.
Beer Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 1229.77 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.3 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
