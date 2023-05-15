Microcellular Plastics Market to grow at a CAGR of 7 percent to reach USD 81.61 Bn by 2029
Microcellular plastics manufacturing is the development of new equipment and technologies that enable more efficient and precise production of these materials in Microcellular Plastics Market.
As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for "Microcellular Plastics Market" was USD 47.5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 81.61 Bn by 2029
Microcellular Plastics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Microcellular Plastics Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past, and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Microcellular Plastics Market size.
Microcellular Plastics Market Dynamics
The increasing need for sustainable packaging is driving up the prices of microcellular plastics, even as constraints on raw materials and manufacturing capacity pose supply chain risks. The cost of microcellular plastics can fluctuate significantly based on multiple factors, such as the polymer type used, the manufacturing method employed, and the material's intended purpose.
Microcellular Plastics Market Regional Insights
During the forecast period, the Microcellular Plastics Market is predicted to be dominated by Asia Pacific. The demand for microcellular plastics is rapidly increasing in various industries, including automotive, packaging, and construction, is fueling the growth of the Asian Microcellular Plastics Market.
Microcellular Plastics Market Segmentation
By Type
Polystyrene (PS)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polycarbonate (PC)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Polyurethane (PU)
Other
By End-User
Healthcare
Building and Construction
Food Packaging
Electrical and Electronics
Other
Microcellular Plastics Market’s Key Competitors include
BASF SE
Dow Chemical Company
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
Trexel, Inc.
Sealed Air Corporation
RPC Group plc
Borealis AG
LAMATEK, Inc.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
