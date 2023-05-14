Skin Biopsy Market to reach USD 181.6 Mn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 6 percent and forecast (2022-2029)
The Skin Biopsy Market is being propelled by various initiatives taken by governments and institutes to increase public awareness about skin cancer and related disorders.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 14, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Skin Biopsy Market” was valued at USD 101.2 Mn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 181.6 Mn by 2029. The report analysed by Maximize Market Research, on the Skin Biopsy Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape.
Skin Biopsy Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Skin Biopsy market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the Skin Biopsy industry. SWOT was used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Skin Biopsy market.
Skin Biopsy Market Dynamics
The increasing prevalence of skin cancer cases and others such as breast, prostate, lung, and colon cancer influences the demand for skin biopsy as a diagnostic procedure. Growth of awareness among the people and research and development activities fuel the Skin Biopsy market.
Skin Biopsy Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest global Skin Biopsy Market share in 2022. Regional growth is driven by the rise in the prevalence of skin cancer cases in the aging population. Well-developed hospital facilities, awareness regarding skin health and its diagnosis and treatment procedures in the population are expected to drive the market in the region.
Skin Biopsy Market Segmentation
By Product
Shave Biopsy
Excisional Biopsy
Punch Biopsy
By Indication
Skin Cancer
Actinic keratosis
Dermatitis
By End-User
Hospitals
Multispecialty Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Other
Skin Biopsy Key Players includes:
AccuTec, Inc.
Cardinal Health Inc.
Innovia Medical
Jai Surgicals Ltd.
Integra LifeSciences,
Vernacare,
Becton,
Dickinson and Company
KAI Group
Paramount Surgimed Limited
Devicor Medical Products,Inc.
part of Leica Biosystems.
Gallini Srl
Hologic, Inc.
Boston Scientific Corporation
World Precision Instruments
Firefly
SkinIO
Canfield Scientific, Inc.
FotoFinder Systems, Inc.
3Gen
MetaOptima
Agilent Technologies
SkinVision
Speclipse, Inc.
Skin Analytics
Maximize Market Research is leading Medical Devices research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
