Dog Supplement Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 percent to reach USD 822.6 Bn by 2029
The trend of pet humanization is rapidly growing and driving the growth of the dog supplement market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 14, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Dog Supplement Market” was USD 596.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 822.6 Bn by 2029.
Dog Supplement Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Dog Supplement Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past, and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Dog Supplement Market size.
Dog Supplement Market Dynamics
The dog supplement market is experiencing growth due to the increasing adoption of dogs, which is being driven by the trend of pet humanization. Among all the pets that are kept worldwide, dogs are the most commonly adopted, which has contributed significantly to the upsurge in demand for pet supplements, especially those designed for dogs.
Dog Supplement Market Regional Insights
The market was primarily dominated by North America in 2021, with a revenue share that exceeded that of any other region by 45%. Meanwhile, between 2022 and 2030, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.57%.
Dog Supplement Market Segmentation
By Application
Skin & Coat
Hips and Joint
Prebiotics & Probiotics
Calming
Others
By Source
Organic
Conventional
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Dog Supplement Market’s Key Competitors include
Bayer Ag,
Kemin Industries,
Nestle S.A,
Virbac,
Zoetis
Honest Paws
Zenwise
Only Natural pets
ARK naturals
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages firm
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages firm
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
