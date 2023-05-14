Companion Animal Arthritis Market to reach USD 5.5 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 7 percent (2022-2029)
The growing demand for arthritis treatment in companion animals has resulted in intense industry rivalry among pharmaceutical companies.
The total global market for the "Companion Animal Arthritis Market" was valued at USD 2.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 5.5 Bn by 2029. The report analysed by Maximize Market Research, on the Companion Animal Arthritis Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape.
Companion Animal Arthritis Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Companion Animal Arthritis Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the Companion Animal Arthritis industry. The Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the market size and swot is used to analyze the industry’s strengths and weaknesses.
Companion Animal Arthritis Market Dynamics
The market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity among companion animals such as horses, dogs, etc, and the demand for pet healthcare insurance. Pet insurance is the latest trend, which gaining popularity and is expected to help to drive the market growth.
Companion Animal Arthritis Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest global Companion Animal Arthritis Market share in 2022. Huge adoption of pet animals and demand for companion animal arthritis treatments is influencing the market growth. As a result, the high prevalence of obesity in dogs and cats due to its overweight is a main influencing factor for the market.
Companion Animal Arthritis Market Segmentation
By Animal Type
Dog
Cat
Others
By Type
Osteoarthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Others
By Treatment
Medication
Exercise
Others
By Distribution
Online Store
Pet Supply Store,
Veterinary Hospitals
Clinics
Companion Animal Arthritis Key Players includes:
Virbac,
Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc,
Vetoquinol Animal Health Pvt Ltd,
Phibro Animal Health Corp
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH,
Bayer AG,
Ceva Sante Animale
Abbott Laboratories
Qiagen N.V.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
Hologic, Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Femasys, Inc.
Arbor Vita Corporation
NURX, Inc.
Seegene, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
bioMérieux SA
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Companion Animal Specialty Drugs Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 4.73 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.3 percent during the forecast period.
Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 485.84 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.6 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
