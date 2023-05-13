Firewood Market to reach USD 1355.3 Mn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 5.7 percent and forecast (2022-2029)
The increasing popularity of pellet stoves, which burn compressed sawdust pellets, has decreased the demand for firewood.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 13, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Firewood Market” was valued at USD 925.5 Mn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1355.3 Mn by 2029. The report analysed by Maximize Market Research, on the Firewood Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape.
Firewood Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a strategic analysis of the Firewood Market analysis from top key players including market share, size, major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. For the industrial analysis PESTLE, a SWOT analysis tool was used for the global Firewood Market. The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the Firewood industry. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Firewood Market.
Firewood Market Dynamics
The Firewood Market is being driven by the increasing demand for firewood in the camping industry and hospitals. The new technologies for harvesting processing and transporting firewood and the emergence of new markets for bioenergy and bioproducts are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.
Firewood Market Regional Insights
North America dominates the Firewood Market with the largest revenue share of 45 percent in 2022. The regional market growth is driven by the high residential use of firewood in colder climate areas and in the commercial sector it is used for cooking and heating purpose. Trend such as the use of firewood for biomass energy production is expected to boost regional growth over the forecast time period.
Firewood Market Segmentation
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
E-Commerce
Business to Business
By Wood Type
Log wood
Wood chips
Pellets
Forestry residues
By End-User
Residential
Commercial
o Subsegment
Food Services
Power Production
Others
Firewood Key Players includes:
American Wood Fibers
Potomac Supply Corporation
F P Supply
Chippewa Valley Energy
Nature's Flame
Hennepin Farm & Tree
White Horse Energy
Sierra Pacific Industries
Stora Enso
UPM-Kymmene
Sinar Mas Forestry
Jinshan Biomass Energy
Ghana Forestry Commission
Kenya Forestry Research Institute
JBS Timberland
Braspine
Iggesund Paperboard
Weyerhaeuse
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Wood Chips Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 14.67 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.1 percent during the forecast period.
Wood Truss Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 1.38 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
