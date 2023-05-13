Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market to reach USD 17.88 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 45.3 percent over the forecast period
Several major automakers are investing in the technology and bringing new models to Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 13, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market was USD 0.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.3 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 17.88 Bn by 2029.
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a thorough analysis of region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market size and share. The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle industry. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market.
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Dynamics
The hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market is driven by the growing acceptance of hydrogen due to its decarbonization’s of the hard-to-abate property, government policies for clean energy, increasing demand for sustainable transportation alternatives and initiatives for the development of the hydrogen fuel cell infrastructure. The market growth is expected to be constrained by the high initial investment in the infrastructure.
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is expected to hold the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market over the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the growing adoption of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles, increasing investment in technology and infrastructure, and the development of Hydrogen Fuel Cells in emerging economies such as Japan, China and South Korea.
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Segmentation
By Vehicle Type
Sedan
SUV
Other
By Technology
Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell
Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell
By Range
0-250 Miles
251-500 Miles
Above 500 Miles
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Key Competitors include:
Toyota Motor Corporation
Hyundai Motor Company
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
General Motors Company
Daimler AG
BMW AG
Audi AG
Tata Motors Limited
Nikola Corporation
Riversimple
Riversimple - UK
Riversimple - France
H2 Mobility Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG - Germany
Hyzon Motors - Netherlands
ITM Power - UK
Ballard Power Systems - Canada
NEL Hydrogen - Norway
Symbio - France
Air Liquide - France
Adelan Ltd - UK
