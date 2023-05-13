Space Logistics Market to reach USD 14.6 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 18.3 percent over the forecast period
There is growing interest in using space-based resources for manufacturing, such as 3D printing and assembly of large structures.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 13, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Space Logistics Market” was valued at USD 4.5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 14.6 Bn by 2029. The report analyzed by Maximize Market Research, on the Space Logistics market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape.
Space Logistics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Space Logistics Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the Space Logistics industry. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Space Logistics Market.
Space Logistics Market Dynamics
The Space Logistics Market is driven by the increasing investment from the government as well as the private sector, the growing need for satellite networks and services for commercial purposes, rising research and development activities, the increase in space exploration missions, and increasing demand for LEO-based satellite services. The market growth is restrained by the high costs and technical challenges.
Space Logistics Market Regional Insights
In 2022, North America dominated the Space Logistics Market accounting for around 42 percent of the market share. The regional market is driven by the existence of key space agencies and private players including NASA, SpaceX, and Blue Origin. Europe is a significant player in the Space Logistics Market accounting for a market share of around 30 percent. The strong presence of the commercial space sector and involvement in the space exploration and scientific missions are the growth contributors to the regional market.
Space Logistics Market Segmentation
By Operation
Space situational awareness
Space Exploration
Active debris removal
On-orbit servicing assembly and manufacturing
Last mile logistics
By Payloads
Spacecraft and Satellites Systems
Cargo and Material
Others
Space Logistics Key Players include:
Boeing
Lockheed Martin
Airbus Defense and Space
Northrop Grumman
Orbital ATK
Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX)
Blue Origin
Sierra Nevada Corporation
Thales Alenia Space
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Honeywell International
Dynetics
Virgin Galactic
Rocket Lab
RUAG Space
Arianespace
NanoRacks
Bigelow Aerospace
Astrobotic Technology
Firefly Aerospace
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/184512
https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/184512
https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/184512
