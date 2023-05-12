External Urine Management Products Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 percent to reach USD 31.9 Bn by 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 12, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the External Urine Management Products Market was USD 15.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 31.9 Bn by 2029.
External Urine Management Products Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes an in-depth region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the External Urine Management Products Market size and share. The data for the report is gathered by using both the research methodologies that are primary and secondary and the data collected through research was combined for accurate inference for the External Urine Management Products Market.
External Urine Management Products Market Dynamics
The External Urine Management Products Market is driven by the growing adoption of external urine management products in hospitals, rising initiatives and growth strategies by key players and the increasing prevalence of urinary tract disorder among the geriatric population. During the forecast period, the market growth is expected to be restrained by the lack of awareness regarding the current advances in urinary incontinence devices.
External Urine Management Products Market Regional Insights
In 2022, North America dominated the External Urine Management Products Market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the rising geriatric population, the growing number of patients undergoing surgeries and the increasing incidences of targeted diseases including Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), bladder obstruction, urinary incontinence (UI), urinary retention, and bladder cancer.
External Urine Management Products Market Segmentation
By Product
Male External Catheters
Female External Catheters
Urine Collection
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Home Care Settings
Other
External Urine Management Products Market Key Competitors include:
Hollister Inc
Sage Products LC (Stryker)
BD (C. R. Bard)
Teleflex Inc.
Consure Medical
Tilla Care Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Boehringer Laboratories, LLC
Men’s Liberty (BioDerm)
Coloplast Corp.
Sterimed Group
Cardinal Health
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Urinary Catheters Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 5.99 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.81 percent during the forecast period.
Urinary Tract Infections Therapeutics Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 3.72 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.1 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
