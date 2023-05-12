Surety Market to reach USD 25.5 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 5.8 percent and forecast (2022-2029)
The surety market is the increasing adoption of public-private partnerships (PPPs) for infrastructure development projects.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 12, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Surety Market” was valued at USD 17.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 25.5 Bn by 2029. The report analysed by Maximize Market Research, on the Surety Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape.
Surety Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a strategic analysis of the Surety Market analysis from top key players including market share, size, major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the Firewood industry.
Surety Market Dynamics
The surety market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to an increase in construction activity and infrastructure development. There is also a growing demand for surety bonds in emerging markets, and the industry is becoming more competitive with the entry of new players.
Surety Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to dominate the surety market due to stringent regulations, a high number of large construction projects, and a mature market. Europe and Asia-Pacific regions are expected to witness significant growth due to rising infrastructure development and government initiatives to boost construction activities.
Surety Market Segmentation
By Bond Type
Contract Surety Bond
Commercial Surety Bond
Fidelity Surety Bond
Court Surety Bond
By End-User
Individuals
Enterprises
Surety Market Key Players includes:
Zurich Insurance Group
Liberty Mutual Insurance Group
Chubb Limited
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
CNA Financial Corporation
HCC Insurance Holdings
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
American International Group, Inc.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
