Blepharoplasty Market to hit USD 7.6 Mn at a CAGR of 8.5 percent over the forecast period
The development of advanced technologies such as plasma technology and ultrasound-based devices has contributed to the growth of non-invasive blepharoplasty procedures.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 12, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market Research, a global business research and consultancy firm, the total global market for “Blepharoplasty Market” was USD 4.3 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 7.6 Mn by 2029.
Blepharoplasty Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes Blepharoplasty Market segment trends, technology, and investment, as well as a competitive landscape. It also includes statistics, various trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and every minute data relating to the Blepharoplasty Market necessary for forecasting its revenue. MMR’s expert analysts have used extensive primary and secondary research methodologies to collect data for the Blepharoplasty Market report.
Blepharoplasty Market Dynamics
The growth of the market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures that offer fewer risks, faster recovery times and lower costs compared to traditional surgical procedures. The risk of complications associated with the procedure and high cost of surgery are the main restraining factors for the market.
Blepharoplasty Market Regional Insights
In 2022, the North America region dominated the global Blepharoplasty market and is expected to retain this trend during the forecast period.
Blepharoplasty Market Segmentation
By Gender
Female
Male
By Type
Upper Eyelid Blepharoplasty
Lower Eyelid Blepharoplasty
Combination Eyelid Surgery
By Service Provider
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centre
Blepharoplasty Key Players
Allergan
Merz Pharma
Alma Lasers
Johnson & Johnson
Galderma
Zimmer Biomet
Hologic
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Sientra
Erchonia Corporation
Cynosure
Abbvie Inc
LightScalpel
Lumenis
Medtronic plc
Surgical Holdings Ltd.
Medline industries, inc.
Sisram Medical Ltd
Grand Aespio Inc.
London Bridge Plastic Surgery
M A Corporation
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
