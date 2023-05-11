Pyrolysis Oil Market size to hit USD 442.86 Mn at a CAGR of 4.20 percent over the forecast period
Pyrolysis is one way to manage plastic waste by converting it into useful products like pyrolysis oil.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 11, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Pyrolysis Oil Market to grow from USD 331.9 Mn in 2022 to USD 442.86 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.20 percent.
Pyrolysis Oil Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The main objective of the report is to provide an in-depth analysis of the Pyrolysis Oil industry with a list of key players in the market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Pyrolysis Oil Market players. To estimate the global and regional Pyrolysis Oil Market size, the bottom-up approach was used.
Pyrolysis Oil Market Dynamics
The rising environmental concerns, the economic benefits and the rising need for more sustainable fuel sources are increasing the demand for renewable energy Pyrolysis Oil. The demand for Pyrolysis Oil is expected to increase as a feedstock due to the focus of government on implementation of policies to support the development of economy. The lack of infrastructure for distribution and storage is the main restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Pyrolysis Oil Market Regional Insights
The factor that is expected to drive the North American market growth during the forecast period is its focus on increasing renewable energy usage and reducing carbon emissions.
Pyrolysis Oil Market Segmentation
By Feedstock
Plastic waste
Biomass
Rubber
Other
By Technology
Fast pyrolysis
Slow pyrolysis
Gasification
By End-Use
Fuel
Chemicals
Power generation
Pyrolysis Oil Market Key Players include
Ensyn Group
BTG Biomass Technology Group
Anellotech
Klean Industries
Agilyx Corporation
Plastic Energy
Advanced Biofuels USA
Neste
Renmatix
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland.
Waste2Energy Solutions
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
