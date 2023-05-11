Waterproofing Products Market to reach USD 53.23 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 5.19 percent and forecast (2022-2029)
The growth in the construction industry is a major driver of the demand for waterproofing products.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 11, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Waterproofing Products Market” was valued at USD 37.34 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.19 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 53.23 Bn by 2029. The report analysed by Maximize Market Research, on the Waterproofing Products Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape.
Waterproofing Products Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a strategic analysis of the Waterproofing Products Market analysis from top key players including market share, size, major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report covers an analysis of major players and their market segments, current business strategy, geographical expansion, cost & manufacturing, and pricing structures.
Waterproofing Products Market Dynamics
The rising demand for environmentally friendly waterproofing products is a trend that has been gaining momentum in recent years, and is expected to continue in the coming years. The rising demand for environmentally friendly products is also affecting the waterproofing industry.
Waterproofing Products Market Regional Insights
The increasing demand from the building industry, notably in the United States, is expected to drive demand for the North American waterproofing products market.
Waterproofing Products Market Segmentation
By Type
Membranes
Coatings
Sealants
Others
By Application
Roofing and walls
Floors and Basements
Water and Waste Management
Tunnel Liners
Bridges and Highways
Others
Waterproofing Products Market Key Players includes:
BASF SE
Sika AG
The Dow Chemical Company
Pidilite Industries Limited
RPM International Inc.
Carlisle Companies Inc.
Fosroc International Ltd.
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Co-Polymer Sealant Market- The total Co-Polymer Sealant revenue is expected to grow by 7.5 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 790.9 Mn.
Bitumen Emulsifiers Market- The Bitumen Emulsifiers Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7 percent reaching USD 355.22 Mn over the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
