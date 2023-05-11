New Product Launches and Strategic Partnerships Shape Competitive Landscape in PMI Foam Market
The PMI foam market is on the rise due to the growing demand for lightweight, strong, and durable materials in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and medical.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 11, 2023 ) PMI (polymethacrylimide) foam is a type of high-performance structural foam that is known for its excellent strength-to-weight ratio, thermal stability, and resistance to moisture and chemicals. It is widely used in aerospace, defense, and other industries where lightweight, durable materials are essential.
The report "PMI Foam Market and Other High Performance Foam Core Market by Type (PMI, PES), by Application (A&D, Wind, Sporting Goods, Transportation), by A&D Sub-Application (Interior, Exterior), & by Region - Global Forecast to 2021", The global PMI foam market and other HPFC market is projected to grow from USD 43.1 Million in 2015 to USD 77.1 Million at a CAGR of 10.2% by upcoming years.
The PMI foam market and other HPFC market is dominated by the aerospace & defense application. They are widely used in this application along with composites as they provide additional strength. The increase in demand for fire and smoke & toxicity retardant products encourages the use of reliable components made from HPFC in this application. HPFC also has good dielectric properties.
Rising use of composites in aerospace & defense industry to drive the PMI foam market and other HPFC market
The use of composite materials and related core materials, including HPFC, in the aerospace & defense industry has gained momentum in the past few decades. The use of PMI foam core is increasing in components of helicopters, missiles, and space vehicles. Similarly, PES, PEI, and other HPFC materials are increasingly being used in radomes and interior aerospace & defense applications. The aerospace & defense application is estimated to witness high growth due to the increasing use of PMI foam in aircraft such as Airbus A340, Airbus A380, Gulfstream Aerospace G150, and Comac’s ARJ21 and C919. In addition, increasing delivery numbers of these aircraft is also anticipated to drive the PMI foam market and other HPFC market in the next five years.
The primary benefits of HPFC are reduced weight, emissions, and maintenance costs. High impact strength in comparison to honeycomb core product is also increasing the use of HPFC material in this application. These benefits of HPFC encourage its use in the aerospace & defense industry.
Browse in-depth TOC on "PMI Foam Market”
65 - Market Data Tables
44 - Figures
115 - Pages
Europe is the largest market for PMI foam and other HPFC
Europe is the largest market for PMI foam and other HPFC. The growing aerospace, wind energy, sporting goods, medical, and transportation industries in the region, which are the major applications of HPFC, is driving the PMI foam market and other HPFC market in Europe. The growth is also attributed to high demand for HPFC, especially PMI foam from companies, such as Airbus SAS (France), Airbus Helicopters (France), Westland Helicopters (U.K.), and composite part manufacturers from Europe.
The major players in the PMI foam market and other HPFC market include Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Diab Group (Sweden), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), 3A composites (Switzerland), and BASF SE (Germany).
Evonik Industries AG and Solvay S.A. are the important active players in the PMI foam market and other HPFC market. These companies showed the highest strategic adoptions in the market. These companies adopted agreements, expansion, and new product developments as the major dynamic growth strategies to enhance their geographical presence and customer base. The diverse product portfolio and technologically advanced R&D centers of these companies have also led to its innovation-driven growth in the PMI foam market and other HPFC market.
Evonik Industries AG is a major player in the HPFC market that offer PMI foam. It has established a strong foothold in the Asia-Pacific HPFC market by inaugurating a new PMI foam manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China. The company has a broad and diversified PMI foam core product portfolio, which ensures its consistent growth in the global PMI foam market and other HPFC market. The company is focused primarily on organic growth strategy and has enhanced its global reach by adopting expansions as the key growth strategy. Through this strategy, the company also enhanced its business and expanded its customer base.
Solvay S.A., a supplier of PPSU and PVDF-based foam core material, is primarily focusing on inorganic growth strategy. The company recently entered into an agreement with Airbus for supplying its TegraCore HPFC. Airbus will use these HPFCs in interior aircraft applications. Solvay also signed an agreement with 3A Composites for the development of new HPFC to target the transportation and aerospace & defense industries.
MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the PMI foam market and other HPFC market on the basis of type, application, aerospace & defense sub-applications, and region. The study covers more than seven countries of the four main regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW.
