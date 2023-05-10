HPV Testing and Pap Test Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 percent during the forecast period
The HPV test checks cells for infection with high-risk HPV types that can cause cervical cancer.
As per Maximize Market Research, a global business research and consultancy firm, the total global market for "HPV Testing and Pap Test Market" was USD 3.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 6.7 Bn by 2029.
HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes a detailed analysis of HPV Testing and Pap Test Market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges across all the regions. It helps in understanding the HPV Testing and Pap Test industry by providing market trends, structure and size of various market segments.
HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Dynamics
The increasing number of cervical cancer programs, rising incidence of cervical cancer and technological advancements are the main factors driving the market growth.
HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Regional Insights
The HPV Testing and Pap Test market in the North America region dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.
HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Segmentation
By Testing Type
HPV Testing
Pap Test
By Application
Cervical Cancer Screening
Vaginal Cancer Screening
By Product
Instruments
Consumable
Services
By Technology
PCR
Immunodiagnostics
Other Technologies
By End-User
Hospitals & Clinics
Laboratories
Others
HPV Testing and Pap Test Key Competitors include:
Abbott Laboratories
Qiagen N.V.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
Hologic, Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Femasys, Inc.
Arbor Vita Corporation
NURX, Inc.
Seegene, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
bioMérieux SA
Takara Bio Inc
Promega Corporation
Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc
TruScreen.
Onco Health Corporation
