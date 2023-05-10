Non-alcoholic Spirits Market to hit USD 725.49 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.35 percent
The non-alcoholic spirits industry is becoming increasingly competitive as more players enter the space to cater to the growing demand for alcohol-free beverage options.
Maximize Market research expects, the Non-alcoholic Spirits Market to grow from USD 538.5 Mn in 2022 to USD 725.49 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.35 percent.
Non-alcoholic Spirits Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The objective of the report is to forecast the global Non-alcoholic Spirits market based on segments, type and distribution channel. The bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the market size while the SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players in the Non-alcoholic Spirits industry.
Non-alcoholic Spirits Market Dynamics
The increasing number of consumers who are adopting mindful and sober lifestyles is majorly driving the market growth. The demand for non-alcoholic spirits is increasing because of the availability of sugar-free and low-sugar products from various manufacturers. The high production cost of non-alcoholic spirits is majorly hampering the market growth.
Non-alcoholic Spirits Market Regional Insights
The North America region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.55 percent during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for health-conscious and alcohol options.
Non-alcoholic Spirits Market Segmentation
By Type
Gin
Rum
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
Others
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Food Retails & Shops
Food Services
Restaurants and Bars
Online
By Category
Conventional
Organic
Non-alcoholic Spirits Key Competitors include:
Aplós
Curious Elixirs
Drink Monday
Ghia
Hiyo
Lyre’s Spirit Co.
Kin Euphorics
Parch
Proposition
Ritual Zero Proof
Seedlip
Athletic Brewing Co.
Coolberg
Outbound Brewing
Partake Brewing
Rightside Brewing
Surreal Brewing
Two Roots Brewing
WellBeing Brewing Company
Le Petit Béret
Monceau Co.
Surely
Thomson & Scott
TÖST
Monday Distillery
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Alcoholic Beverages Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 2893 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.9 percent during the forecast period.
Premium Spirits Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 315.70 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.4 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Alcoholic Beverages Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 2893 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.9 percent during the forecast period.
Premium Spirits Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 315.70 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.4 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
