Anti-Piracy Protection Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.15 percent during the forecast period
The growing usage of the Internet and smartphones in developing economies, digitalization and increasing adoption of cloud-based services in the IT industry are boosting the Anti-Piracy Protection Market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 10, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market Research, a global business research and consultancy firm, the total global market for “Anti-Piracy Protection Market” was USD 191.05 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.15 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 400.42 Mn by 2029
Anti-Piracy Protection Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes a detailed analysis of Anti-Piracy Protection Market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges across all the regions. It helps in understanding the Anti-Piracy Protection industry by providing market trends, structure and size of various market segments. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Anti-Piracy Protection key players in the industry.
Anti-Piracy Protection Market Dynamics
The market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of the cloud base solutions, rising awareness of need for the enterprise digital rights management solutions, increasing digitalization and high internet penetration. The high installation costs of anti-piracy protection is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Anti-Piracy Protection Market Regional Insights
The North America region dominated the global Anti-Piracy Protection Market in 2022 and is expected to retain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of prominent players in the region that offers advanced solutions.
Anti-Piracy Protection Market Segmentation
By Component
Service
Software
By End-Users
Film and TV
Gaming
Music
OTT Platforms
Publication and Media
Others
Anti-Piracy Protection Market Key Players include
Red Points
McAfee LLC
Irdeto
Verimatrix
Synamedia
Castlabs
Friend MTS Limited
Brightcove Inc
APP Global
Kudelski SA
