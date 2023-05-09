Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market to Expand Rapidly with Increasing Demand for High-Performance Chips and IoT Devices
Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Front-end Equipment, Back-end Equipment, Fab Facility Equipment (Automation , Chemical Control, Gas Control), Product Type, Dimension, Supply Chain Participant and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 09, 2023 ) The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is projected to reach USD 149.8 billion by 2028 from USD 91.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2028. Growing semiconductor industry and surging demand for AI chips driven by future AI-driven workloads and applications are the major factor driving the growth of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market globally.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263678841
The lithography equipment segment is expected to dominate the front-end semiconductor manufacturing equipment market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for semiconductor devices globally. Also, the rise in demand and production of electric vehicles and consumer electronic devices is expected to increase the demand for lithography equipment in the future. Moreover, the rising demand for semiconductor chips across various end-user industries leads to the increased adoption of photolithography equipment which will, in turn, propels the growth of the lithography segment.
The semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry for 3D ICs manufacturing is expected to grow at the CAGR during the forecast period. With the increased demand for improved functionalities in and miniaturization of portable hand-held devices such as cell phones, digital cameras, and laptop /computers, manufacturers and IDMs are expected to prefer 3D ICs.
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2028 and is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by continuous developments in the semiconductor industry, fab facility expansion activities by the market players, and financial support for the semiconductor industry by Asian governments. In addition, the region houses numerous semiconductor manufacturing equipment providers, including Tokyo Electron Limited; SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.; Advantest Corporation; Hitachi, Ltd.; Nikon Corporation; Daifuku Co., Ltd.; SEMES; and KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION.
Top Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Companies:
Key players in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market as follows Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan); Lam Research Corporation (US); ASML (Netherlands); Applied Materials, Inc. (US); KLA Corporation (US); SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan); Teradyne, Inc. (US); Advantest Corporation (Japan); Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan); Plasma-Therm (US). These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio, but also have a strong geographic presence.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=263678841
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263678841
The lithography equipment segment is expected to dominate the front-end semiconductor manufacturing equipment market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for semiconductor devices globally. Also, the rise in demand and production of electric vehicles and consumer electronic devices is expected to increase the demand for lithography equipment in the future. Moreover, the rising demand for semiconductor chips across various end-user industries leads to the increased adoption of photolithography equipment which will, in turn, propels the growth of the lithography segment.
The semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry for 3D ICs manufacturing is expected to grow at the CAGR during the forecast period. With the increased demand for improved functionalities in and miniaturization of portable hand-held devices such as cell phones, digital cameras, and laptop /computers, manufacturers and IDMs are expected to prefer 3D ICs.
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2028 and is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by continuous developments in the semiconductor industry, fab facility expansion activities by the market players, and financial support for the semiconductor industry by Asian governments. In addition, the region houses numerous semiconductor manufacturing equipment providers, including Tokyo Electron Limited; SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.; Advantest Corporation; Hitachi, Ltd.; Nikon Corporation; Daifuku Co., Ltd.; SEMES; and KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION.
Top Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Companies:
Key players in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market as follows Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan); Lam Research Corporation (US); ASML (Netherlands); Applied Materials, Inc. (US); KLA Corporation (US); SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan); Teradyne, Inc. (US); Advantest Corporation (Japan); Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan); Plasma-Therm (US). These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio, but also have a strong geographic presence.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=263678841
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results