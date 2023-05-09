Blood Pressure Cuffs Market to hit USD 812.37 Mn at a CAGR of 7.5 percent over the forecast period
The growing incidences of hypertension in the geriatric population is one of the driving factors behind the growth of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 09, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market to grow from USD 489.66 Mn in 2022 to USD 812.37 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.5 percent.
Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a segment-wise and region-wise detailed analysis of the dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges of the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the key players while the bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional Blood Pressure Cuffs Market size.
Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Dynamics
The global market is expected to be driven by the rising adoption of home care blood pressure monitoring devices, the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle and an increase in the average lifespan among others.
Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Regional Insights
In 2022, the North America region held the largest share of 38.5 percent and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 percent during the forecast period.
Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Reusable Cuffs
Disposable Cuffs
By Type
Automated
Manual
By Age Group
Adult
Pediatric
By End-User
Hospitals
Clinics
Other End Users
Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Key Competitors include:
Cardinal Health Inc.,
Elanor Surgicals
Baxter International Inc.
General Electric Company
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Medline Industries
OSI Systems, Inc.
BIOS Medical
OMRON Corporation
American Diagnostic Corporation
Halma PLC
Spacelabs Healthcare
Spengler SAS
W.A. Baum Co. Inc.
SunTech Medical, Inc.
Hill-Rom Services
Midmark
Welch Allyn, Inc.,
Smith’s Medical Inc.
AVANTE International Technology, Inc.
Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd.
Microlife Corporation
CONMED
Briggs Healthcare
Blood Culture Tests Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 10.70 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11 percent during the forecast period.
Disposable Plastic Blood Bag Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 926.27 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.67 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Blood Culture Tests Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 10.70 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11 percent during the forecast period.
Disposable Plastic Blood Bag Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 926.27 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.67 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
