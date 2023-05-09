Human Resource Technology Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.7 percent to reach USD 176.13 Mn by 2029
Human Resource technology is most cost-effective tool for business, enables to hire best employees quickly and upskill the staffing process.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 09, 2023 ) Maximize Market Research expects, the Human Resource Technology Market to grow from USD 23.90 Bn in 2021 to USD 39.60 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.7 percent.
Human Resource Technology Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The aim of the report is to provide an in-depth analysis of the Human Resource Technology industry in easy language. Growth drivers, major restraints, challenges and growth opportunities included in the dynamics section guide the clients in developing growth strategies and help to know the future of the market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Human Resource Technology Market size.
Human Resource Technology Market Dynamics
The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning is expected to drive the Human Resource Technology Market growth during the forecast period. The growing working population and complex management methods are also positively impacting market growth.
Human Resource Technology Market Regional Insights
The North America region dominated the global market in 2022 due to the presence of headquarters of major human resource technology vendors.
Human Resource Technology Market Segmentation
By Type
Talent Management
Payroll Management
Performance Management
Workforce Management
Others
By Deployment- mode
On-Premises
Cloud
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By End-User
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Government
Others
Human Resource Technology Market Key Competitors include:
ADP Inc.
Cegid
Ceridian HCM
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Workday Inc.
SAP SE
Hi Bob, Inc
Automatic Data Processing(ADP),Inc
The Access Group
Infor, Inc
UKG Inc
SumTotal system
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Human Machine Interface Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 11.57 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.76 percent during the forecast period.
Human Capital Management SaaS Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 33.53 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.9 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
