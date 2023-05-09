Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 percent during the forecast period
Patient-controlled pumps provide enhanced patient pain management and care, providing various advantages over traditional modules.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 09, 2023 ) Maximize Market Research expects, the Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market to grow from USD 420.10 Mn in 2022 to USD 605.58 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.4 percent.
Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report’s main aim is to provide an analysis and forecast of the Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market size. The report includes company profiles and their business strategies, which helps to understand the competitive landscape of the global Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps industry.
Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market Dynamics
The increasing technological advancements for Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps are creating various growth opportunities for the market. The market is also expected to be driven by the high prevalence of chronic diseases such as fibromyalgia.
Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market Regional Insights
During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent due to the increasing personalized healthcare expenditure in the region.
Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market Segmentation
By Type
Electronic
Mechanical
By Application
Diabetes
Oncology
Gastroenterology
Hematology
Others
By End-use
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Home Care Settings
Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market Key Competitors include:
Baxter International Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
BD (Becton Dickinson, and Company)
Smith’s Group plc
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
ICU Medical
Micrel Medical Devices
Avante Health Solutions
Ace Medical
Terumo Corporation
Johnson and Johnson
Abbott
Pfizer Inc. (Hospira)
SCW Medicath
KGaA
Henan Tuoren Medical Device Co., Ltd.
Changzhou Medical Bioengineering Co., Ltd.
Arcomed AG
Medica Surgical
Medtronic
Nevro Corporation
Primetech Corporation
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Greatbatch Medical
Neuropace
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
