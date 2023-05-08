Electric Drive Mining Truck Market to grow at a CAGR of 26.5 percent during the forecast period
Electric Automated mining trucks (AMT) are autonomous mine heavy vehicles that can monitor their surroundings and exchange the mine haul road surface without the assistance of a human.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 08, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Electric Drive Mining Truck Market to grow from USD 392.2 Mn in 2021 to USD 2571.2 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 26.5 percent.
Electric Drive Mining Truck Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The objective of the study analyze and forecast the Electric Drive Mining Truck Market size. The report includes strategic profiling of significant market participants in order to accurately depict the competitive environment for the global Electric Drive Mining Truck market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the Electric Drive Mining Truck industry.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/183384
Electric Drive Mining Truck Market Dynamics
The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for the electric vehicles and advancements in the battery technology such as faster charging times and higher energy density. The high cost of manufacturing the electric vehicles and the price of raw materials required are hampering the market growth.
Electric Drive Mining Truck Market Regional Insights
During the forecast period, the electric drive mining truck market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market.
Electric Drive Mining Truck Market Segmentation
By Type
Rear Dump
Bottom Dump
Other
By Size
Small (90-150 Metric Tons)
Medium (151-250 Metric Tons)
Large (251-350 Metric Tons)
Ultra (Above 351 Metric Tons)
Electric Drive Mining Truck Market Key Competitors include:
Terex Corporation
Hitachi, Ltd.
OJSC BELAZ
XCMG Group
BEML Limited
Caterpillar Inc.
Komatsu Ltd.
Kuhn Schweiz AG
Voltas Ltd.
Epiroc Mining India Limited
Volvo
BelAZ
BEML
Voltas
Kress
Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing.
Maximize Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
Utility Trucks Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 103.03 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.8 percent during the forecast period.
Autonomous Truck Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 7.37 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 17 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
