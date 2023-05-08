Data Center Networking Market to hit USD 49.41 Bn by the end of the forecast period
The major driving factor of the market is the increasing demand for high-speed data connection and the growing need for cloud storage.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 08, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global Data Center Networking Market was USD 21.80 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 49.41 Bn by 2029.
Data Center Networking Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes a detailed analysis of the factors affecting the Data Center Networking Market. It covers all the major aspects of the industry with an in-depth study of key players including new entrants, followers and new entrants. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Data Center Networking market size while SWOT analysis was employed to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the market.
Data Center Networking Market Dynamics
The factor that is majorly influencing the market growth is the rapid development of broadband and internet infrastructure. The lack of skilled workforce in developing and underdeveloped countries is hampering the market growth.
Data Center Networking Market Regional Insights
The North America region is held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.
Data Center Networking Market Segmentation
By Component Type
Services
Professional
Managed
Solutions
Ethernet Switches
Routers
Servers
Application Delivery Controllers
Others
By End-User
IT and telecom
BFSI
Retail
Healthcare
Public sector and utilities
Manufacturing
Energy
Others
Data Center Networking Market Key Competitors include:
Broadcom Corp
Cisco Systems Inc.
Dell Technologies Inc.
HPE, Lenovo Group
IBM, Intel Corporation
Juniper Networks Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD
Fujitsu Ltd.
ALCATEL-LUCENT ENTERPRISE
Pluribus Networks
VMware Inc.
Console Connect
Edge Micro
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Operational Technology Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 281.8 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.8 percent during the forecast period.
Data Center Support Infrastructure Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 101.1 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.6 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
