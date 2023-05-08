EDiscovery Market 2027 Trends, Key Players, Manufacturers Data, Price Analysis
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 08, 2023 ) The global eDiscovery Market size is projected to grow from USD 11.2 billion in 2022 to USD 17.1 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period according to report published by MarketsandMarkets. Electronic discovery, also known as e-discovery, ediscovery, eDiscovery, or e-Discovery, is the process of identifying, collecting, and producing Electronically Stored Information (ESI); ESI includes documents, emails, databases, voicemail, presentations, audio and video files, web sites, and social media.
The services segment is estimated to have the largest market size during the forecast period
Services for Electronic Discovery from preservation to production, it strive for efficiency and accuracy at every stage. Review of responsiveness traditional eDiscovery is prohibitively expensive and inefficient. Exorbitant increases in the organizational burden posed by eDiscovery have resulted from ballooning data volumes and infinite complexity. These services are designed to support organizations through both civil and legal proceedings. With eDiscovery, organizations cannot afford to tolerate unreliable networks and inflexible data systems. eDiscovery services ensure reliable access to millions of files is required 24×7, with a continuous focus on performance and uptime
The large enterprises segment is adopting eDiscovery market at a higher rate
Enterprises are witnessing high adoption of eDiscovery solutions. They are mostly publicly traded companies with more than 1000 employees. Large enterprises usually have a large infrastructure and complex network, which drives the demand for a centralized system to automate governance, risk, and compliance-related processes to enhance productivity while reducing the overall cost. For large organizations, it becomes complex to keep an eye on every regulation as per the industry and region, wherein eDiscovery solutions can help them easily tackle these challenges. Products in the overall eDiscovery category are similar in many ways and help businesses of all sizes solve business problems. However, enterprise business features, pricing, setup, and installation differ from those of smaller businesses, which is why companies match buyers with the best Enterprise Business eDiscovery for their needs. To find the right solutions in the Enterprise Business eDiscovery category, compare product ratings based on enterprise user reviews or contact one of G2s buying advisors.
The banking, financial services and insurance vertical is expected to hold a higher market share
Financial service organisations are among the most heavily regulated industries, and they are subject to a plethora of compliance and administrative proceedings on a regular basis. Prominent financial regulators such as the UK Serious Fraud Office and the US Securities and Exchange Commission have already adopted the best eDiscovery solutions on the market to supplement their own investigations.
Asia Pacific has the largest CAGR of eDiscovery market in the forecast period
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for the adoption of eDiscovery solutions. Key factors such as internal and external regulations and a rise in focus of various industries to get a holistic view of risks are projected to contribute to the growth of the market.
The eDiscovery market is dominated by companies such as, are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), DISCO (US), KLDiscovery (US), Nuix (Australia), Relativity (US), Logikcull (US), ZyLAB (Netherlands), Deloitte (US), Casepoint (US), Exterro (US), Knovos (US), Nextpoint (US), OpenTex (Canada), Everlaw (US), Epiq (US), Consilio (US), IPRO (US), Servient (US), Zapproved (US),Reveal (US), CloudNine (US), Lighthouse (US), ONE Discovery (US), Onna, US), Texifter (US), and Evichat (Canada).
